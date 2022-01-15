

















































 
























Philippines breaks record COVID-19 cases again with 39,004 new infections
 


Philstar.com
January 15, 2022 | 4:00pm





 
Philippines breaks record COVID-19 cases again with 39,004 new infections
Health workers attend to patients at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. 
The STAR / Walter Bollozos 
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 39,004 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, topping the previous record of 37,207 cases set just a day before.


The new infections bring the country’s total caseload to 3,168,379. Of this, 280,813 are currently sick.


The country also reported that 43 more patients died due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 52,858, while recoveries increased by 23,613 to 2,834,708.


The positivity rate stood at 47.1% out of 78,774 tests, which is way above the 5% threshold set by the World Health Organization for opening economies.


Fourteen laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.


Community spread of Omicron in Metro Manila


    

  • Weeks after the country began seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, primarily in Metro Manila, the Department of Health says there is community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region.
    
 
    • 

  • OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila is “steadily declining,” noting that this decreased to 3% on Saturday from 5% a day before.
    
 
    • 

  • Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Department of Health has also noticed a slowing down of the increase in cases in Metro Manila, but cautioned that infections are still rising.
    
 
    • 

  • The government’s pandemic task force has allowed quarantine hotels to also serve as isolation facilities for people who test positive for COVID-19.
    • 



COVID-19 PANDEMIC
COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
OMICRON VARIANT

















