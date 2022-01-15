Philippines breaks record COVID-19 cases again with 39,004 new infections

Health workers attend to patients at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 39,004 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, topping the previous record of 37,207 cases set just a day before.

The new infections bring the country’s total caseload to 3,168,379. Of this, 280,813 are currently sick.

The country also reported that 43 more patients died due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 52,858, while recoveries increased by 23,613 to 2,834,708.

The positivity rate stood at 47.1% out of 78,774 tests, which is way above the 5% threshold set by the World Health Organization for opening economies.

Fourteen laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.

Community spread of Omicron in Metro Manila

Weeks after the country began seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, primarily in Metro Manila, the Department of Health says there is community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region.



OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila is “steadily declining,” noting that this decreased to 3% on Saturday from 5% a day before.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Department of Health has also noticed a slowing down of the increase in cases in Metro Manila, but cautioned that infections are still rising.



The government’s pandemic task force has allowed quarantine hotels to also serve as isolation facilities for people who test positive for COVID-19.

— Xave Gregorio