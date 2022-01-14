

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippines OKs walk-ins, faster screening during COVID-19 vaccinations
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 5:17pm





 
Philippines OKs walk-ins, faster screening during COVID-19 vaccinations
A health worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos 
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government has simplified rules for vaccination to encourage more Filipinos to get life-saving shots as COVID-19 cases in the country reach unprecedented highs.


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Friday that walk-ins are now allowed in vaccination sites.



Only those with history or symptoms of hypertension need to get their blood pressure taken before vaccination, Nograles added.


“You will no longer be required to present medical clearance or certification to get vaccinated,” he said in Filipino.


Only those with autoimmune disease, HIV and cancer, bedridden patients, and individuals who underwent transplant or are getting steroid treatments are required to present medical certificates.


Since March last year, only 54.4 million of the country’s 109 million population have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 58.5 million individuals have received partial protection.


The government has so far administered 4.4 million booster doses.


Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. urged local government units to increase their vaccination rates, stressing the surge driven by the hyper-contagious Omicron variant “will target the unvaccinated.”


The government will start banning unvaccinated people from using public transport in Metro Manila next week, a policy that rights and mobility groups said unfairly targets the poor who cannot work from home and restricts the exercise of fundamental rights.


Several local governments in the country have also passed ordinances regulating the movement of unvaccinated residents.


The Philippines on Friday reported 37,207 additional infections, bringing the number of active cases to 265,509.


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
COVID-19 VACCINES


















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification







Robredo prefers beating Marcos in polls instead of disqualification



By Xave Gregorio |
9 hours ago 


If Vice President Leni Robredo had her way, she would rather beat her political rival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong”...








Headlines
fbtw













1.7 million state workers to receive pay hike







1.7 million state workers to receive pay hike



By Delon Porcalla |
19 hours ago 


About 1.7 million government workers, from the President down to the lowest levels in the remotest barangays, will receive...








Headlines
fbtw













2 Pinays enter Forbes&rsquo; 50 over 50 Asia list







2 Pinays enter Forbes’ 50 over 50 Asia list



By Iris Gonzales |
19 hours ago 


Two Filipinas made it to Forbes’ 50 over 50: Asia 2022, a list of women “who are shattering age and gender norms...








Headlines
fbtw













New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated







New DOH guidelines shorten quarantine, isolation for fully-vaccinated



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 day ago 


Under the updated guidelines, the isolation period of probable, asymptomatic and mild cases would be reduced to seven days,...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila, 82 other areas under Alert Level 3 until end-January







Metro Manila, 82 other areas under Alert Level 3 until end-January



6 hours ago 


Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 until the end of January, Malacañang announced Friday, as new coronavirus...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









17 cops face murder raps over deaths of two &lsquo;Bloody Sunday&rsquo; victims







17 cops face murder raps over deaths of two ‘Bloody Sunday’ victims



1 hour ago 


The DOJ said that it will now begin with the preliminary investigation on the case “with all due consideration to the...








Headlines
fbtw













DOJ charges doctor with murder over killing of ex-CA justice







DOJ charges doctor with murder over killing of ex-CA justice



1 hour ago 


The Department of Justice has filed before a Tarlac court a murder charge against a doctor over the killing of retired Court...








Headlines
fbtw













COVID-19 prompts SC to move Bar exams by a week







COVID-19 prompts SC to move Bar exams by a week



2 hours ago 


The Supreme Court has unanimously decided to move the date of the Bar exams by over a week as examinees and Bar personnel...








Headlines
fbtw













'Mini' COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids aged 5 to 11 set in February







'Mini' COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids aged 5 to 11 set in February



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
8 hours ago 


Vaccinating kids is key to reopening schools shuttered by the pandemic and easing restrictions on minors, vaccine czar Carlito...








Headlines
fbtw













Next Philippine president should make human rights a priority issue &mdash; HRW







Next Philippine president should make human rights a priority issue — HRW



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
9 hours ago 


HRW Asia director Brad Adams urged presidential candidates in the May elections to make human rights a priority issue by speaking...







 
Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with