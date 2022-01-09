

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Longer terms for president, lawmakers, local officials pushed in Congress
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
January 9, 2022 | 2:08pm





 
Longer terms for president, lawmakers, local officials pushed in Congress
President Rodrigo Duterte is joined by Senate President Tito Sotto and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at Congress during his last State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


MANILA, Philippines — With the 2022 polls just a few months away, a lawmaker is proposing longer terms for the president, members of the Lower House and local officials on the argument that six years for a president and three years for House members are "too short."


Resolution of Both Houses No. 7, which urges both chambers of Congress to convene as a Constituent Assembly to consider the suggested amendments, proposes an extension of the terms of office for presidents and vice presidents up to ten years—five years upon elections and another five for succeeding re-election.


At present, the president is afforded six years without reelection. Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. (Pampanga 3rd District) who filed the resolution earlier Friday said in a statement that the current setup is insufficient for an incumbent president to implement long-term programs and policies.


“A six-year tenure is too short for a good President, especially if he is confronted with a crippling crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to wreak havoc on our health and economy and whose end is not yet in sight. It may take more than one presidency before the nation can fully recover from this catastrophe,” the statement sent to media Sunday morning reads.




The proposal has long been brewing. In 2019, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro), who chairs the committee on constitutional amendments, said there is growing consensus among members of his panel for a four to five-year term of office for members of Congress and local officials because three was "too short."


Under the resolution, the president and vice-presidential candidates coming from the same political party will also be elected in tandem, Gonzales says, to "strengthen the political party system and ensure that the top two officials of the land are one." The proposed measure also bans the president from running for any elective post after his tenure.


RBH No. 7 also proposes five years and only one reelection for House lawmakers instead of the present three years with two possible re-elections, citing the "learning curve" for neophyte congressmen. 


"The three-year term for members of the House of  Representatives, as the past experiences would show, is a very very short term," the resolution also reads.


"On the first year, the Members tend to feel of the policies (sic.) needed to legislate especially the first termers and then work much on the second year. However, in the third year, almost half of the year would be devoted to their re-elections." 


What are its chances?


Sought for comment, political scientist Jean Franco told Philstar.com in a text message that the timing before the 2022 elections would be an issue, saying: "Nope. It will not fly." 


"Any form of constitutional change needs resources, focus, right timing, and thorough consultations. It is also divisive as we have experienced in the past," she said. 


"The issue of the length of terms is precisely why most people are distrustful of constitutional amendments. There is the view that constitution change is a mere ploy to extend their terms."


As it currently stands, the House will only be in session for three more weeks from January 17 to February 4, after which it will adjourn for the campaign period ahead of the May 2022 elections.


Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. (Ako Bicol Partylist) is also quoted in an article by Manila Bulletin as saying that it was "too late in the day" when asked about the resolution's chances. 


Philstar.com also reached out to Senate President Vicente Sotto III for comment. This story will be updated with his response.  — with a report from Xave Gregorio 


 










 









HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
TERM LIMITS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Most new COVID-19 patients don&rsquo;t have respiratory problems &ndash; PGH







Most new COVID-19 patients don’t have respiratory problems – PGH



By Sheila Crisostomo |
15 hours ago 


Unlike before the detection of the Omicron variant in the country, only a few COVID-19 patients being admitted at the Philippine...








Headlines
fbtw











 

PAL appeals for passengers&rsquo; patience







PAL appeals for passengers’ patience



By Richmond Mercurio |
15 hours ago 


Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is appealing for passengers’ patience over challenges to serve them promptly, saying...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult program


 




Robredo calls for volunteers for teleconsult program



By Janvic Mateo |
15 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday called for doctors and non-medical personnel who can volunteer for her office’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Government wants COVID-19 test kits registered with FDA







Government wants COVID-19 test kits registered with FDA



By Helen Flores |
15 hours ago 


The government has urged manufacturers and suppliers of COVID-19 home test kits to register their products with the Food and...








Headlines
fbtw













Go to hospitals, test centers: Follow price cap on swabs




By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
January 9, 2022 - 12:00am 


Hospitals, laboratories and other health facilities should follow the price cap for COVID-19 tests set by the government, Sen. Bong Go said.








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Marcos gave radio interview hours before disqualification case hearing







Marcos gave radio interview hours before disqualification case hearing



By Franco Luna |
26 minutes ago 


A medical certificate signed by one Dr. Benedict Francis Valdecanas claimed that Marcos was experiencing body malaise and...








Headlines
fbtw













Alarmed over viral photo of PWD climbing stairs, CHR calls for better facilities







Alarmed over viral photo of PWD climbing stairs, CHR calls for better facilities



By Franco Luna |
1 hour ago 


"We urge the administration of the LRT and MRT to ensure that all facilities, which cater to the specific needs of Persons...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate 'likely' to breach 50% in coming days







OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate 'likely' to breach 50% in coming days



5 hours ago 


An elevated positivity rate means authorities may need to tighten movement restrictions to break the virus contagion.








Headlines
fbtw













CBCP head: How much longer do we celebrate mass in empty churches?







CBCP head: How much longer do we celebrate mass in empty churches?



By Robertzon Ramirez |
15 hours ago 


Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines president and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgillio David could not help but...








Headlines
fbtw













Fuel prices to go up this week







Fuel prices to go up this week



By Danessa Rivera |
15 hours ago 


Another round of fuel price increases is set this week with Unioil Philippines saying in its forecast that the prices for...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login

 
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with