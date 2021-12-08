Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa (C) arrives at an airport in Manila on December 7, 2021, as she travels to Oslo to collect her Nobel Peace Prize after a third court approved her application to attend the ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to collect the award in person, after a fourth court approved her application to attend Friday's ceremony.

Ressa, an outspoken critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were named in October as the winners of this year's award for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".

She is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, and was required to apply to four courts for permission to pick up the prize in person.

The Court of Tax Appeals ruled that Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, can travel to Norway from December 8 to December 13, according to the decision published Monday.

The veteran journalist said Tuesday she had mixed feelings about accepting the award.

"There's a part of me that is happy, yes, but also angry, and hoping for a better future," Ressa told reporters at Manila's international airport before flying to Oslo.

The Court of Appeals, which is handling the cyber libel case, last week approved her trip after rejecting government lawyers' claims that she was a "flight risk".

Ressa has already received permission from another two courts handling other cases, according to Rappler.

"It feels like it's really a small price to pay to keep doing our jobs, but we shouldn't have to worry about this," Ressa said of the requirement to get court permission to travel.

"I had 36 travel permits and I have come home every time even when I know... that there's an arrest warrant waiting for me."

She faces a total of seven court cases.

They include the appeal against the conviction in the cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison.