

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
571 new Delta variant cases seen from 629 samples
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 2:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
571 new Delta variant cases seen from 629 samples
People wearing face masks cross a street in the Divisoria district of Manila on November 30, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Monday 571 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.



DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing that 90.78% of the 629 newly-sequenced samples were found to have the Delta variant.



The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, accounts for 40.54% of the 19,305 samples with lineages in the country.



Vergeire also reported one case of the Alpha variant and another case of the Beta variant.



The figures pushed the total number of Alpha variant cases to 3,168 and Beta variant cases to 3,630.



Philippine authorities have yet to detect a case of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. But the DOH urged the public to be vigilant.



“All of us just need to be cautious, be prepared so in the event that studies suggest the Omicron variant is more transmissible and has more severe characteristics than the Delta variant, then we are all prepared,” Vergeire said in Filipino.



The heavily mutated variant was classified a variant of concern by the World Health Organization. 



The DOH reported Sunday 603 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to over 2.83 million. Of the total, 0.5% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      OMICRON VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: December 4, 2021 - 5:20pm                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 4, 2021 - 5:20pm                              


                              
The Delta variant remains dominant and experts, governments and vaccine makers are urging people to take advantage of booster jabs where they are available.



Delta has proved able to evade vaccine defences against transmission better than the Alpha, Beta and Gamma COVID-19 variants. 



But jabs have remained highly effective at preventing severe illness from Delta, lowering the risk of overwhelming hospital resources. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 2, 2021 - 12:52pm                              


                              
The DOH reports 520 new cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, bringing the total in the Philippines to 5,331.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 22, 2021 - 10:15am                              


                              
The new COVID-19 Delta subvariant has not yet been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health says.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says health authorities are monitoring 46 sublineages of the Delta variant, but “the particular Delta sublineage has not yet been detected among the COVID-19 positive samples sequenced in the country.”



Experts, however, are looking into the potential impact of the Delta AY.4.2. sublineage on transmissibility.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 18, 2021 - 11:47am                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 633 additional cases of the Delta variant.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the additional infections account for 84.63% of the 748 samples tested on October 16.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 10:24am                              


                              
The DOH reports 411 more cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the new Delta variant cases come from 747 samples collected from February to September.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pangasinan leaders unite for &lsquo;Solid North&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pangasinan leaders unite for ‘Solid North’


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of Pangasinan leaders joined forces on Saturday to beef up the much-vaunted Solid North as they threw their all-out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan backs media over Cusi&rsquo;s libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan backs media over Cusi’s libel case


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coalition 1Sambayan yesterday threw its support for news organizations sued for libel by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi regarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Viral photos of Robredo supporters at a crowded rally, VP selling fish are fake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Viral photos of Robredo supporters at a crowded rally, VP selling fish are fake


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is fake news and the photoshopping is bad," the vice president wrote in Filipino on her personal Facebook account....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN names world&rsquo;s best tourism village in Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN names world’s best tourism village in Cebu


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A community in Cebu was named one of the world’s “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno courts vote-rich Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno courts vote-rich Cebu


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno continued to court the support of vote-rich Cebu province as he visited the Cebu Safari and Amusement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 165 groups join party-list raffle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
165 groups join party-list raffle


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has allowed 165 party-list groups to participate in the raffle to determine the order of listing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate, House to start bicam meeting on 2022 budget
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate, House to start bicam meeting on 2022 budget


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The bicameral conference committee of the Senate and House of Representatives will start meeting today to reconcile conflicting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 US eyes broader access, basing in SouthEast Asia
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 December 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The United States is “very interested in broadening the access and basing arrangements” it already has and expanding it into other parts of Southeast Asia, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagasa: Venus most visible on December 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagasa: Venus most visible on December 8


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The planet Venus will be the brightest star in the night sky this month, especially right after midnight on Dec. 8.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group wants research on VCO as prophylaxis vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group wants research on VCO as prophylaxis vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s foremost industry association of coconut processors is urging the Department of Science and Technology...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with