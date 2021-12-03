IATF issues new quarantine, testing protocols amid fears of Omicron variant
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s pandemic task force has issued new protocols for arriving travelers from countries or territories not on the government’s Red List.
The country issued the new guidelines amid fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant that has been detected in several countries. The Philippines has also closed its borders to several countries, as additional protocol.
The new guidelines took effect on December 3, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement late Thursday night.
Fully vaccinated travelers
Fully vaccinated travelers should have a negative RT-PCR test result, taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.
Upon arriving in the Philippines, they will undergo facility-based quarantine and undergo another RT-PCR test on the fifth day since their arrival. “Regardless of a negative result, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine up to the 14th day from the date of arrival,” Nograles added.
Partially vaccinated, unvaccinated
Partially vaccinated, those who have yet to be jabs or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated are required to present a negative RT-PCR test result, taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.
They will likewise be subjected to facility-based quarantine and take another RT-PCR test on the seventh day from their arrival. Even if they receive a negative test result, they are required to finish their quarantine at home up to the 14th day from their arrival.
Nograles also said the Department of Transportation has been tasked to ensure that only passengers who comply with the requirement of negative RT-PCR result prior to travel are allowed to board their flights.
Minors meanwhile will follow the testing and quarantine protocol of the parent or guardian traveling with them, regardless of the child’s vaccination status and country of origin, Nograles added.
International passengers who have already arrived and undergoing quarantine shall continue testing and other protocols in place at the time of their arrival.
Red List countries
Filipinos from Red List countries or territories can only enter the country through government-initiated or non-government repatriations, and Bayanihan flights. They can only deplane via Ninoy Aquino International Airport or Clark International Airport.
Nograles said the DoTr is also ordered to ensure airlines’ compliance to these protocols.
“Upon arrival, the individual shall comply with the testing and quarantine protocols as prescribed under IATF Resolution No. 149-A (s.2021),” he added.
Amended metrics
In the same statement, Nograles said the IATF also amended metrics for determining alert level classifications of provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities.
Among the amendments are removing the following:
- One-Week Growth Rate as a metric for escalation from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2;
- the escalation of areas under Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2 if either case classification or total COVID-19 bed utilization increases to moderate risk or higher;
- and the escalation of areas under Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3 if both case classification and total COVID-19 bed utilization are at moderate risk, or if case classification is at high to critical risk.
Following the revised metrics, the province of Apayao shall be under Alert Level 2 from December 3 to 15. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this page for updates on the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa. Photo courtesy of the The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Australia on Friday reports a student with no history of foreign travel had tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the country's first detected case of community transmission.
The case, detected in the country's largest city Sydney, comes despite a ban on non-citizens entering the country and restrictions on flights from southern Africa, where the variant was first detected.
New South Wales Health says "the case has no overseas travel history or links to people with overseas travel history" but stressed that further investigations and contact tracing were underway. — AFP
The state of New York has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul says Thursday, bringing the total number of US detections of the new strain to eight.
"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant," Hochul says in a Twitter post aimed at reassuring residents of the nation's fourth most populous state that the detections were not unexpected.
"Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread," she says.
"Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask." — AFP
French authorities said Thursday they had confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on the mainland, a man in his 50s who recently returned from Nigeria.
The ARS health agency for the Paris region said the man had not been vaccinated against the virus and showed no COVID symptoms when tested upon his arrival on November 25.
His wife, also unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID and sequencing is underway to determine if she too has the Omicron variant, and their family has been placed in quarantine, the agency said.
Previously the only confirmed Omicron case on French territory was detected on its Indian Ocean island of Reunion, though government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday that 13 suspected cases were currently being studied.
The country is facing a fifth wave of surging cases since the pandemic emerged last year, and three hospitals in northeast France have implemented emergency protocols because beds are filling rapidly with COVID patients. — AFP
The WHO warns Wednesday that a "toxic mix" of low rates of immunisation and testing were fanning new Covid-19 variants as Europe's top official said it was time to "think about mandatory vaccination".
The Omicron variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa a week ago, has spread rapidly across continents, darkening economic forecasts and deepening fears of another difficult winter in the northern hemisphere.
"Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, and very low testing — a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants," says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reminding the world that the Delta variant "accounts for almost all cases". — AFP
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirms its first cases of the new Covid-19 variant, among three passengers who had arrived from South Africa.
"Genomic surveillance has now identified and confirmed Nigeria's first cases of the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant," says the head of Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control, Ifedayo Adetifa.
Contact tracing and "follow up to ensure isolation... have commenced," Adetifa says. — AFP
