

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
IATF issues new quarantine, testing protocols amid fears of Omicron variant
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 3, 2021 | 10:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
IATF issues new quarantine, testing protocols amid fears of Omicron variant
A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights. 
The STAR  /  Rudy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s pandemic task force has issued new protocols for arriving travelers from countries or territories not on the government’s Red List.



The country issued the new guidelines amid fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant that has been detected in several countries. The Philippines has also closed its borders to several countries, as additional protocol.





The new guidelines took effect on December 3, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement late Thursday night.



Fully vaccinated travelers



Fully vaccinated travelers should have a negative RT-PCR test result, taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.



Upon arriving in the Philippines, they will undergo facility-based quarantine and undergo another RT-PCR test on the fifth day since their arrival. “Regardless of a negative result, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine up to the 14th day from the date of arrival,” Nograles added.



Partially vaccinated, unvaccinated



Partially vaccinated, those who have yet to be jabs or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated are required to present a negative RT-PCR test result, taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.



They will likewise be subjected to facility-based quarantine and take another RT-PCR test on the seventh day from their arrival. Even if they receive a negative test result, they are required to finish their quarantine at home up to the 14th day from their arrival.



Nograles also said the Department of Transportation has been tasked to ensure that only passengers who comply with the requirement of negative RT-PCR result prior to travel are allowed to board their flights.



Minors meanwhile will follow the testing and quarantine protocol of the parent or guardian traveling with them, regardless of the child’s vaccination status and country of origin, Nograles added.



International passengers who have already arrived and undergoing quarantine shall continue testing and other protocols in place at the time of their arrival.



Red List countries



Filipinos from Red List countries or territories can only enter the country through government-initiated or non-government repatriations, and Bayanihan flights. They can only deplane via Ninoy Aquino International Airport or Clark International Airport.



Nograles said the DoTr is also ordered to ensure airlines’ compliance to these protocols.



“Upon arrival, the individual shall comply with the testing and quarantine protocols as prescribed under IATF Resolution No. 149-A (s.2021),” he added.



Amended metrics



In the same statement, Nograles said the IATF also amended metrics for determining alert level classifications of provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities.



Among the amendments are removing the following:  



    
	
  • One-Week Growth Rate as a metric for escalation from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2;
    
	 
    • 
	
  • the escalation of areas under Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2 if either case classification or total COVID-19 bed utilization increases to moderate risk or higher;
    
	 
    • 
	
  • and the escalation of areas under Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3 if both case classification and total COVID-19 bed utilization are at moderate risk, or if case classification is at high to critical risk.
    • 




Following the revised metrics, the province of Apayao shall be under Alert Level 2 from December 3 to 15. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      IATF
                                                      OMICRON VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: December 3, 2021 - 10:19am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa. Photo courtesy of the The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 3, 2021 - 10:19am                              


                              
Australia on Friday reports a student with no history of foreign travel had tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the country's first detected case of community transmission.



The case, detected in the country's largest city Sydney, comes despite a ban on non-citizens entering the country and restrictions on flights from southern Africa, where the variant was first detected.



New South Wales Health says "the case has no overseas travel history or links to people with overseas travel history" but stressed that further investigations and contact tracing were underway. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 3, 2021 - 8:41am                              


                              
The state of New York has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul says Thursday, bringing the total number of US detections of the new strain to eight.



"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant," Hochul says in a Twitter post aimed at reassuring residents of the nation's fourth most populous state that the detections were not unexpected.



"Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread," she says.



"Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask." — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 2, 2021 - 6:34pm                              


                              
French authorities said Thursday they had confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on the mainland, a man in his 50s who recently returned from Nigeria.



The ARS health agency for the Paris region said the man had not been vaccinated against the virus and showed no COVID symptoms when tested upon his arrival on November 25.



His wife, also unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID and sequencing is underway to determine if she too has the Omicron variant, and their family has been placed in quarantine, the agency said.



Previously the only confirmed Omicron case on French territory was detected on its Indian Ocean island of Reunion, though government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday that 13 suspected cases were currently being studied.



The country is facing a fifth wave of surging cases since the pandemic emerged last year, and three hospitals in northeast France have implemented emergency protocols because beds are filling rapidly with COVID patients. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 2, 2021 - 7:03am                              


                              
The WHO warns Wednesday that a "toxic mix" of low rates of immunisation and testing were fanning new Covid-19 variants as Europe's top official said it was time to "think about mandatory vaccination". 



The Omicron variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa a week ago, has spread rapidly across continents, darkening economic forecasts and deepening fears of another difficult winter in the northern hemisphere.



"Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, and very low testing — a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants," says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reminding the world that the Delta variant "accounts for almost all cases". — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 1, 2021 - 5:41pm                              


                              
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirms its first cases of the new Covid-19 variant, among three passengers who had arrived from South Africa.



"Genomic surveillance has now identified and confirmed Nigeria's first cases of the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant," says the head of Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control, Ifedayo Adetifa.



Contact tracing and "follow up to ensure isolation... have commenced," Adetifa says. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ousted' PFP chair files petition against Marcos candidacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ousted' PFP chair files petition against Marcos candidacy


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The matter of [endorsement] by some officers of PFP came as a big shock and surprise to petitioner and substantial number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says he respects Go's decision to withdraw as presidential candidate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says he respects Go's decision to withdraw as presidential candidate


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte then claimed that Go's decision not to pursue his presidential bid has "made a lot of people sad than happy."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo campaign claims posters, tarps being taken down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo campaign claims posters, tarps being taken down


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The office of Vice President Leni Robredo claimed that posters and tarpaulins in support of her presidential bid were taken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara thanks Go for heeding call for unity among Duterte supporters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara thanks Go for heeding call for unity among Duterte supporters


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go's backing out of the presidential race consolidates President Rodrigo Duterte's under one campaign — a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to offer booster shots to all adults beginning Dec. 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to offer booster shots to all adults beginning Dec. 3


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to all adults who have received a single-dose vaccine at least...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Palace spox Roque: Only Marcos campaign offered to take me in
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Palace spox Roque: Only Marcos campaign offered to take me in


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"There really was no other party that offered to adopt me (as a candidate)," he said said on One PH's "Sa Totoo Lang"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As political activities ramp up, DILG reminds bets of prohibition on rallies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As political activities ramp up, DILG reminds bets of prohibition on rallies


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Political rallies are still prohibited. The campaign period has not started yet," Local Government Secretary Eduardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor inmates to get at least 30K jabs from national vaccination program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor inmates to get at least 30K jabs from national vaccination program


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The national government has allotted at least 30,000 vaccines to Persons Deprived of Liberty in Bureau of Corrections facilities,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos faces another disqualification suit over unfiled tax returns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos faces another disqualification suit over unfiled tax returns


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is facing another legal challenge at the Commission on Elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagasa: 'Nyatoh' to intensify but no longer expected to enter PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagasa: 'Nyatoh' to intensify but no longer expected to enter PAR


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The typhoon is forecast to move generally northeastward beginning tonight until Saturday," PAGASA also said, adding that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with