BuCor: Nuezca did not complain of anything before death

This undated photo shows dismissed police officer M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, who was later convicted with murder for killing Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony.

Autopsy may be out within the week

MANILA, Philippines — Murder convict Jonel Nuezca, a dismissed cop, did not complain of any ailments before he died inside the New Bilibid Prison earlier this week, spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said.

Chaclag also said the autopsy, to be conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation as said by the Department of Justice, is set to be conducted on Thursday.

“The initial findings of our medical personnel and is suspected cardiac infraction, which means heart attack,” the BuCor spokesperson said partly in Filipino in an interview with DZBB.

He added that when Nuezca was committed to the Bilibid, he also did not indicate any underlying condition. “His cellmates said he did not report any ailment,” Chaclag also said.

Clarifying details, Chaclag said Nuezca reported dizziness and shortness of breath on Tuesday and had asked to be brought to the hospital. Initial information from the bureau showed that he was pronounced dead 6:44 p.m. on November 30.

The bureau is hopeful that the autopsy report will be released within the week.

“To rule out foul play and to rule out rumors, we want to speed up the final investigation report and release it to the public because we know this is of public interest,” he added.

‘Killer cop’

Nuezca was convicted for the killing of mother Sonya and son Frank Gregorio in Tarlac in December 2020, over an argument that stemmed from the use of the victim’s family of “boga,” an alternative noisemaker.

Nuezca was filmed shooting 52-year-old Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio at close range during an argument in the latter’s home on Dec. 20, 2020. Video of the cold-blooded killing of the two, who were both unarmed, went viral.

The Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 106 found him guilty beyond reasonable doubt of murder, on two counts, and sentenced him to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years of imprisonment, for each count.

Calls for reform within the agency resounded in the days following the killings, when ranking government officials including Police Brig. Gen. Brandi Usana, the spokesperson of the PNP at the time, were quick to condemn the killing but asserted that it was an "isolated incident." — Kristine Joy Patag