Headlines
                        
Philippines receives 700K AstraZeneca jabs from Australia
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 11:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines receives 700K AstraZeneca jabs from Australia
A health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine inside a Catholic church turned into a vaccination center in Manila on May 21, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Wednesday 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Australian government.



The jabs landed past 9 a.m. onboard a Cathay Pacific plane at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.



The vaccine shipment makes up the first batch of a total of 3.6 million shots that the Australian government is donating to the Philippines.



“This is substantial in light of the fact that we’re rolling out our booster policy,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.






Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said most of the freshly delivered vaccines will be used in the three-day simultaneous vaccination drive.



“These will be used maybe as first dose, second dose or booster,” he said.



According to Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson, the next batch of Australia’s donation to the Philippines may be delivered during the first quarter of 2021.



Since February, more than 135 million vaccine doses have arrived in the country. 



Over 33.84 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since the rollout began in March. Meanwhile, 42.63 million people have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 12, 2021 - 11:01am                              


                              
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.



"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 3, 2021 - 10:11am                              


                              
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.



The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.



To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
