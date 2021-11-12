Isko Moreno continues listening tour in Bataan, Zambales

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso in this photo uploaded on his Facebook page on Oct. 25, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno continued his so-called “listening tour,” this time in the provinces of Zambales and Bataan as part of preparations for his upcoming presidential campaign.

In a meeting with employees of the provincial capitol at Balanga City, Moreno reiterated his pledge to continue the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build program, but emphasized his possible term as president would make sure more “schools, hospitals, industries and jobs” would be constructed.

He also vowed that if elected, he would build a bridge “from Bataan to Corregidor, to Batangas and Cavite.” The Department of Public Works and Highways is reportedly working on building the Bataan-Cavite interlink bridge that would cut travel time between the provinces from the usual five hours to 40 minutes.

In the same gathering, Moreno insisted that it was no longer necessary to use face shields because it is not backed by science.

“If science will agree with it, then I will agree with its use. In the absence of study, no way, that’s enough. Let’s stop it and let us focus on something else, something that is important,” he said.

Moreno likewise recalled his boyhood in Pilar where he said he gathered rice stalks before milling and earned P75 a day, as well as worked at gravel pits.

Moreno also paid a courtesy call last Wednesday to Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia, who praised the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer for his assistance to the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garcia pointed out Moreno helped set up a cold chain facility for COVID-19 vaccines for the province, and at the same time assisted in providing COVID-19 medications like remdesivir and tocilizumab.

Moreno also commended Garcia for his “outstanding work,” particularly in job creation in the province known for industrial sites and agriculture.

Moreno was joined by Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel, vice presidential bet Dr. Willie Ong, senatoriables Samira Gutoc, Jopet Sison and Carl Balita, and campaign strategist Lito Banayo.

Next stop in the listening tour was Botolan town in Zambales yesterday, where the mayor vowed to “fight” for the country’s claim in the West Philippine Sea and assert the 2016 arbitral award. – Ric Sapnu