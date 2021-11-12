

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Isko Moreno continues listening tour in Bataan, Zambales
                        

                           
Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Isko Moreno continues listening tour in Bataan, Zambales
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso in this photo uploaded on his Facebook page on Oct. 25, 2021.
Photo from Facebook / Isko Moreno Domagoso
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno continued his so-called “listening tour,” this time in the provinces of Zambales and Bataan as part of preparations for his upcoming presidential campaign.



In a meeting with employees of the provincial capitol at Balanga City, Moreno reiterated his pledge to continue the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build program, but emphasized his possible term as president would make sure more “schools, hospitals, industries and jobs” would be constructed.



He also vowed that if elected, he would build a bridge “from Bataan to Corregidor, to Batangas and Cavite.” The Department of Public Works and Highways is reportedly working on building the Bataan-Cavite interlink bridge that would cut travel time between the provinces from the usual five hours to 40 minutes.



In the same gathering, Moreno insisted that it was no longer necessary to use face shields because it is not backed by science.



“If science will agree with it, then I will agree with its use. In the absence of study, no way, that’s enough. Let’s stop it and let us focus on something else, something that is important,” he said.



Moreno likewise recalled his boyhood in Pilar where he said he gathered rice stalks before milling and earned P75 a day, as well as worked at gravel pits.



Moreno also paid a courtesy call last Wednesday to Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia, who praised the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer for his assistance to the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Garcia pointed out Moreno helped set up a cold chain facility for COVID-19 vaccines for the province, and at the same time assisted in providing COVID-19 medications like remdesivir and tocilizumab.



Moreno also commended Garcia for his “outstanding work,” particularly in job creation in the province known for industrial sites and agriculture.



Moreno was joined by Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel, vice presidential bet Dr. Willie Ong, senatoriables Samira Gutoc, Jopet Sison and Carl Balita, and campaign strategist Lito Banayo.



Next stop in the listening tour was Botolan town in Zambales yesterday, where the mayor vowed to “fight” for the country’s claim in the West Philippine Sea and assert the 2016 arbitral award. – Ric Sapnu


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 After bolting from Hugpong, Sara Duterte joins Lakas-CMD                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After bolting from Hugpong, Sara Duterte joins Lakas-CMD


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio became a member of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Lakas-CMD party just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This isn't being reported by the yellow media. If they're jealous, their eyes are closed. Lugaw, any last words?" the caption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago days before substitution deadline


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It is with profound sadness that I hereby tender my resignation from our beloved party. My support will always be with you...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert levels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert levels


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the nationwide implementation of the COVID-19 alert level system, marking a departure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says not withdrawing bid for presidency after meeting Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says not withdrawing bid for presidency after meeting Duterte


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There's no going back and the fight is on," the senator said in a statement partly in Filipino. "My stance in running for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte pushes for greater public-private partnership
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte pushes for greater public-private partnership


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday pushed for greater public-private collaboration as the world faces challenges brought about by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chief Manila fiscal named to Comelec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chief Manila fiscal named to Comelec


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has nominated the chief city prosecutor of Manila, Rey Bulay, as commissioner of the Commission on Elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo reiterates call for NTF-ELCAC abolition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo reiterates call for NTF-ELCAC abolition


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has reiterated her call to abolish the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Final list of candidates out December &ndash; Comelec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Final list of candidates out December – Comelec


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections targets to release the final list of candidates for the May 2022 general elections by next month...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy bishop a step closer to sainthood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoy bishop a step closer to sainthood


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Vatican has affirmed the heroic virtues of the late Filipino archbishop Teofilo Camomot, bringing him a step closer to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with