Carlos named new PNP chief

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has appointed a former national police spokesman as the next chief of the country’s 200,000-strong police force.



Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1988, will assume office as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief on Nov. 13. Duterte signed his appointment paper yesterday.



“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed today, Nov. 10, 2021, the appointment of Dionardo Bernardo Carlos as the new Chief of the Philippine National Police, effective Nov. 13, 2021,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.



“We are confident that Gen. Carlos will continue making the PNP a professional, capable and reform-oriented organization that we envision it to be. We wish Gen. Carlos all the best as the new PNP chief,” he added.



Carlos will succeed Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Saturday. He is the chief of the PNP’s directorial staff, the fourth highest post in the police force.



The incoming police chief served as director for integrated police operations in the Visayas and in Southern Luzon. He also led the Highway Patrol Group, the information and communication technology management and police community relations directorates, and the Aviation Security Group.



Carlos was the PNP spokesman during the time of former police chief and now Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.



“The President’s decision placing Lt. Gen. Carlos at the helm of the PNP is guided, as always, by cautious consideration of a candidate’s seniority, merit, track record and service reputation,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement.



Carlos is currently the fourth in command in the police organization in terms of hierarchy as the chief of PNP directorial staff.



Duterte effectively bypassed Carlos’ seniors in command, Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, deputy chief for administration, and Lt. Gen. Ephraim Dickson, deputy chief of operations.



The head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that he expects Carlos to hit the ground running and intensify police operations against illegal drugs, criminality and the communist armed conflict.



“We expect that he will set the highest standards for himself and the rest of the PNP organization on their performance and discipline, especially on the goal of cleansing the police organization, leaving no room for scalawags,” Año said.



"We look forward with optimism that his leadership will bring about innovation and reform in the police organization in the fulfillment of the PNP's duty to serve and protect the people, especially during the COVID-19 public health emergency," he added. – Romina Cabrera, Neil Jayson Servallos


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

