
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOTr to recommend increased PUV capacity to IATF
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 11:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOTr to recommend increased PUV capacity to IATF
Jeepney drivers on June 25, 2020 check their engine at Tandang Sora Jeepney Terminal in Quezon City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation Road Sector said on Monday it would recommend increasing the passenger capacity of public utility vehicles to the national government's coronavirus task force. 



In a statement, the DOTr said its road sector division would study how big such an increase would be until Wednesday before making the recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases. 





“An increase in passenger capacity should be progressive and compliant with the mandates of local governments and the IATF,” transportation secretary Arthur Tugade is quoted as saying.



This comes as quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila are set at a more relaxed Alert Level 3 until the end of October as the COVID-19 situation in the capital region continues to show marked improvement.



The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier said that public transportation will be "normalized" and operational under all alert levels in the new system.



But as it currently stands, public utility vehicles are still limited to a percentage of their regular operating capacity. Tugade earlier this month ordered all transportation sectors to implement the “one-seat apart” rule in vehicles.



The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said it also received a report that there were bus companies not deploying the correct number of buses on the EDSA Busway.



The LTFRB said it would issue a show-cause order on the buses concerned on Monday.



Meanwhile, the DOTr and LTFRB said they wrote to the Department of Energy to "provide suggestions on how to mitigate the impact of continuous oil price increases on the operation of PUVs" including the provision of a fuel subsidy.



On the subject of fare hikes, the DOTr said its road sector "agreed to push for programs that will provide assistance, support and assistance to our drivers and operators, without the need to implement high fares."



"[We need to] balance the needs of drivers with the capabilities of passengers in this pandemic. So instead of [an] across the board increase, the DOTr will push for driver assistance and passenger assistance," Tugade also said. — Franco Luna


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
                                                      DOTR
                                                      PUBLIC UTILITY VEHICLES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko&rsquo;s party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko’s party


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of politicians have crossed over to Aksyon Demokratiko, which is now led by presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That's why the gravitation is ano... it's really towards the middle-class. Basically, PDP is middle-class. The rich ones......

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors to clarify rules on allowing kids outdoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors to clarify rules on allowing kids outdoors


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila mayors will soon release a resolution to establish clear guidelines on the government’s decision to allow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TUCP: Unvaccinated workers not getting paid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TUCP: Unvaccinated workers not getting paid


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A number of workers are not getting their salaries simply because they are unvaccinated, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More vaccines for provinces pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More vaccines for provinces pushed


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A key member of the House of Representatives has called on the national government to distribute more vaccines to provinces...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 633 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 633 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported the additional Delta infections accounted for 84.63% of the 748 samples...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila police ordered: Consult with LGUs on deployment of cops in public areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila police ordered: Consult with LGUs on deployment of cops in public areas


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"If we want the number of COVID-19 victims to continue to decrease, discipline and adherence to the rules under Alert Level...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets more than 200,000 new Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets more than 200,000 new Pfizer doses


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The shipment brought the number of doses the country got in total last week to 2.29 million, according to the National Task...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass system coming up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass system coming up


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is coming up with a QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass  system aimed at speeding up the issuance and validation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH sees further drop in NCR COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH sees further drop in NCR COVID-19 cases


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Coronavirus cases in the National Capital Region  are seen to drop even further by November, based on projections provided...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with