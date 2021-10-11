23.8M in the Philippines fully vaccinated vs COVID-19

Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has fully vaccinated some 30% of the 70 million it is targeting to inoculate this year, Malacañang said Monday.

The figure translates to 23.18 million Filipinos who have completed their shots. That is 21.27% of a population of 109 million.

Another 26.48 million, or 34.34%, have received an initial dose.

Government began official vaccination efforts in March and hopes to vaccinate enough Filipinos to achieve "population protection," a term it has since used from the original "herd immunity."

In Metro Manila, some 7.57 million, or 77.53% , of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated, the Palace said. Some 8.92 million or 91.25% have received a first dose.

Vaccinations in the last seven days stood at 469,092 on average according to the government's official tracker.

These figures came as the country opens inoculations to the general public. A pilot rollout of the jabs on minors would also begin by October 15.

On those in the priority list, data showed 2.40 million health workers have been fully vaccinated.

Also complete with their doses are 4.49 million senior citizens, 6.84 million persons with comorbidities, as well as 7.02 million essential workers and 2.18 million of the indigent population.