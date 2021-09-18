




































































 




   







   















Vaccines from private sector to further reopen economy
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
“We need a fast and almost perfect rollout and the private sector, with the arrival of these vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, can now do that for its employees,” Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion added as he noted the need to step up the country’s vaccine efforts and open the economy in a safe manner.
AFP  /  Christof STACHE
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The arrival of a new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines purchased by the private sector will support the country’s efforts to strengthen its fight against COVID-19 and allow the safe reopening of the economy, according to presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.



In a statement, he said the shipment of 661,200 doses, the third this month, is “very timely” in helping prevent the Delta variant from spreading further.



“We need a fast and almost perfect rollout and the private sector, with the arrival of these vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, can now do that for its employees,” Concepcion added as he noted the need to step up the country’s vaccine efforts and open the economy in a safe manner.



National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. and AstraZeneca country president Lotis Ramin welcomed the arrival of the vaccines, purchased through Go Negosyo’s A Dose of Hope initiative, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday.



“This milestone is the result of the collective efforts of our LGUs (local government units), our private sector partners,= and our health care workers. They always find ways to ensure that they will deliver on their promises. We got the commitment of our LGUs such that our vaccination efforts this September will be more aggressive to quell the Delta variant,” Galvez said.



The government also expects to receive 190,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines this weekend or early next week.



“As per our vaccine experts from the Department of Health, the gap between first and second doses of Sputnik V can be as long as six months. So, no need to worry because the vaccines are arriving soon,” Galvez added.



Concepcion said the AstraZeneca vaccines would help the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.



“Ramped up vaccination during the granular lockdowns in NCR (National Capital Region) will help us beat the Delta variant, thereby allowing us to save the fourth quarter of the year from irreversible effects to the health care system and to the economy,” he added.



Ramin vowed to support the Philippines in the battle against COVID-19, saying the vaccine arrival shows AstraZeneca’s “continuous efforts to help Filipinos regain a sense of normalcy and achieve economic recovery as soon as possible.”



“We continue to collaborate and work closely with the national government, LGUs and the private sector to help heal the nation. This collaborative effort, we define and practice as bayanihan, has made an impact on the country’s total efforts against the pandemic,” she said.



Meanwhile, Galvez said the government is ready to administer the vaccines to adolescents should it be allowed.



“In NTF, our mission is to vaccinate all the Filipino people. That is the standing order of the President. We are not safe until everyone is safe. It is our objective to vaccinate all,” he stressed.



However, he clarified that the NTF is still coordinating with the vaccine expert panel on this issue.



“Just in case they decide and recommend that the adolescents or those 12 to 17 years old will be allowed for vaccination, we are ready. It is better to vaccinate everyone,” Galvez said.



He noted that without the recommendation of the panel and an official order allowing the vaccination of minors, the NTF would focus on vaccinating other priority groups, including seniors.



"Those (aged) 60 years old and above are more vulnerable. That is why we gave priority to the elderly, the senior citizens. I repeat to all the LGUs outside the NCR, you are now authorized to vaccinate priority groups from A1 to A5," Galvez said. – Jose Rodel Clapano, Rudy Santos


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Today, I tell you, you are not the president the Filipino people can respect," Gordon said, addressing Duterte. "You...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Robredo leaves 2022 fate to unification of opposition forces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo leaves 2022 fate to unification of opposition forces


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said that she will run for president in the 2022 elections if she is picked by a united opposition...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force is barring the entry of foreign travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Friday's additional cases pushed the country's COVID count to 2,324,475.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday that it has completed the distribution of P11.226-billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Go speaks up for Duterte: End political circus
                              


                              

                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearings on the alleged anomalous multibillion-peso procurement of COVID-19 supplies have turned into a "political circus," Sen. Bong Go said yesterday as he defended...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite the record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, results of rapid antigen tests are not yet included...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 CHR wants budget doubled next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR wants budget doubled next year


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights  wants its budget for next year doubled as the government struggles to source funds for COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-nine Filipino seafarers are stranded off the coast of China after their vessels ceased operations last May, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Manila archbishop Advincula catches COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila archbishop Advincula catches COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 69-year-old prelate has a slight fever but is showing no other symptoms for the virus and is also in quarantine.

                                                         


      

         

            
