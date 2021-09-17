Over 600K AstraZeneca jabs procured by private sector arrive in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Over half a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine procured by the private sector arrived in the Philippines on Friday.
A China Airlines plane carrying 661,200 AstraZeneca jabs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City past 9 a.m.
“Additional 300,000 people will be given lifesaving vaccines, doses of hope,” vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.
Galvez also said 80% of the newly-delivered shots will go to local government units outside Metro Manila.
The latest shipment raised the country’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 58.2 million.
Vaccination updates
- More than 40 million doses have been administered nationwide, of which around 22.3 million were given as first dose, since inoculation efforts began in March.
- Over 17.6 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19.
- The government is expected to take delivery of one million doses of Sputnik Light—the one-shot version of Gamaleya Research Institute’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine—this month.
- The government also expects to receive 190,000 doses of Sputnik V’s Component 2, which will be used for the second dose. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
