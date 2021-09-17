Over 600K AstraZeneca jabs procured by private sector arrive in Philippines

A China Airlines planes carrying 661,200 AstraZeneca jabs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City past 9 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Over half a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine procured by the private sector arrived in the Philippines on Friday.

“Additional 300,000 people will be given lifesaving vaccines, doses of hope,” vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

Galvez also said 80% of the newly-delivered shots will go to local government units outside Metro Manila.

The latest shipment raised the country’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 58.2 million.

