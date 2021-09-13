Time for new measures as people's patience over community quarantine runs out â€” Concepcion

Time for new measures as people's patience over community quarantine runs out — Concepcion

Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — An adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte said the shift to granular lockdowns is a good idea than implementing widescale lockdowns.

"There is a sufficient level of vaccinated individuals in Metro Manila and I think it is already appropriate,” said Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.



Concepcion, together with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos, led a discussion Monday with various government officials and members of the business community in a town hall entitled "Public-Private Discussion on Safe ways to Open the Economy in the Age of Community Quarantines".

Concepcion expressed his support to the implementation of granular lockdowns on selected local government units in Metro Manila which were identified as high-risk areas.

“Patience is running out and we have to provide a different solution to help defeat COVID- 19,” Concepcion said.

Abalos expressed his support to Concepcion's proposal, which was manifested last week with the issuance of resolution of MMDA urging the government to consider easing the restrictions for fully-vaccinated people in the National Capital Region.

In Resolution 21-19, the Metro Manila Council composed of all 17 mayors pushed for the easing of prohibitions as the government continues to battle the pandemic.

Abalos also said that there's a need to revisit current standards that are being used to reclassify community quarantine restrictions.

“We have to find other factors to help us decide,” he added.