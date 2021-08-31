




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
7 cops charged with murder, arbitrary detention over fake drug bust in Bulacan
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 5:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
7 cops charged with murder, arbitrary detention over fake drug bust in Bulacan
Murder and kidnapping charges have been filed against seven personnel of the intelligence and drug enforcement unit of the San Jose del Monte City police in Bulacan for allegedly detaining six men and killing two of them in what the law enforcers claimed to be an anti-drug operation. 
The STAR  /  Edd Gumban, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has charged seven police officers for murder and arbitrary detention over a fake buy-bust operation in Bulacan in February 2020 where six people were said to have been forcibly taken and two were later killed.



In a statement on Tuesday, the DOJ said the prosecution panel recommended the filing of six counts of murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code and six counts of arbitrary detention under Article 124 of the RPC against the seven police officers of San Jose Del Monte City Bulacan Police Station, Intelligence Section/City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).





The following police personnel are facing charges:



    
	
  • PSSg. Benjie Enconado
    • 
	
  • PSSg. Irwin Joy Yuson
    • 
	
  • PCpl. Marlon Martus
    • 
	
  • PCpl. Edmund Catubay Jr.
    • 
	
  • PCpl. Harvy Albino
    • 
	
  • PCpl. Herbert Hernaded
    • 
	
  • Patrolman Rusco Virnar Madla
    • 




The six face charges over the "baseless and unlawful detention… of six innocent victims: Chamberlain Domingo, Chadwin Santos, Edmar Aspirin, Richard Salgado, Erwin Mergal and Jim Joshua Cordero." 



Mergal and Cordero were also later killed.



The DOJ said police had claimed they conducted three buy-bust operations on February 14, 15 and 18 "but in truth and in fact, no buy-bust operation was ever conducted against them."



Citing the evidence submitted by the National Bureau of Investigation to the prosecution panel, the justice department said the victims were "unlawfully and forcibly taken on [Feb. 13, 2020]."



Cops claim buy-bust



Police claimed in the spot report that Erwin Mergal and Jim Joshua Cordero were arrested in a supposed buy-bust operation and violently resisted arresting cops, which forced the police to retaliate. They also said they recovered a caliber .38 Armscor revolver, an improvised shotgun and several sachets of shabu.



But NBI investigation showed that cops "forcibly took" Mergal and Cordero, with the four others to their police office "without legal ground".



Five days later, Mergal and Cordero were killed in a fabricated buy-bust operation, the bureau said in its complaint.



The DOJ said that the prosecution panel "resolved that the unsuspecting victims were taken because ‘they happened to pass by the area where a buy-bust operation took place."



"The eye-witness account of a person who was tasked to watch over the victims while they were being unlawfully detained inside the Intel Room of the IS/CDEU, and the photographs depicting the victims, all blindfolded and hand-tied, among others, supported the indictment of the [police officers]," it added.



The DOJ said the prosecution panel, composed of Senior Associate State Prosecutor Rodan Parrocha, SASP Wendell Bendoval and Assistant State Prosecutor Arturo Roxas, is waiting for the issuance of the warrant of arrest against the seven.



The resolution is dated November 2020, but the Information or charge sheet was filed only in August 2021.



Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar explained that the prosecution panel's draft resolution was submitted to the task force head in November 2020, but it had to go through discussions and evaluation.



"The final resolution was then forwarded to the prosecutor general on the first week of August," she added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines pledges to give Myanmar COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines pledges to give Myanmar COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has pledged to donate COVID-19 vaccines to coup-wracked Myanmar, under the condition that these would not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO says Delta variant now dominant in Philippines                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO says Delta variant now dominant in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, which is putting the country's health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says he ordered Duque to fast-track purchase of PPEs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says he ordered Duque to fast-track purchase of PPEs


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
 President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at the onset of the pandemic to rush...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara for president movement gaining traction &ndash; House
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara for president movement gaining traction – House


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The citizens’ movement urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio daughter of President Duterte to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over P237 million disbursed for health workers' risk allowance &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over P237 million disbursed for health workers' risk allowance — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
That figure amounts to 76.29% of the P311 million that the Department of Budget and Management released last week to DOH...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR: Proposed segregation of vaccinated, unvaccinated may lead to 'undue discrimination'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR: Proposed segregation of vaccinated, unvaccinated may lead to 'undue discrimination'


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The commission said that a significant proportion of the population will be restricted should the proposal push through.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED pushes for classroom learning in more college programs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED pushes for classroom learning in more college programs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The move seeks to include those that also need in-person training, such as engineering, maritime, and hotel and restaurant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to get report on 'drug war' review this week; public access unsure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to get report on 'drug war' review this week; public access unsure


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to receive this week the Department of Justice-led panel review on 52 cases on police “drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP says 2018 conviction of Kian's murderers proof that 'domestic remedies work'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“It is the right of each of us to present our grievance where we think it will be addressed. So we respect the decision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ data: 2,684 out of more than 48,000 BuCor inmates received COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of inmates in Bureau of Corrections facilities who received jabs against COVID-19 went up to more than 2,600, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with