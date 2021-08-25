Philippines orders 10 million more Sinovac jabs
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has ordered 10 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech, the official in charge of the government’s vaccine procurement program said.
During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Tuesday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government has signed a purchase order for additional CoronaVac doses to “ensure a steady supply.”
Sinovac jabs make up a bulk of the country’s vaccine supply, accounting for 26.5 million of all doses. Galvez said the country has already used up all CoronaVac doses.
“The price of these is lower than the original price. We see that the supply is improving, steady,” he said in Filipino.
Galvez said the government has also negotiated with American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to deliver some 5 million doses in September. Authorities are also in talks with US biotech firm Moderna to deliver three to four million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
He earlier said that the government will focus on procuring more shots made by Pfizer and Moderna, but it will remain open to buying additional doses from Sinovac.
Only 12.1% of the country’s 109 million population have completed COVID-19 vaccination since the rollout began in March. Meanwhile, 16.05% of Filipinos have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
