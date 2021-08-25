Philippines orders 10 million more Sinovac jabs

A used vial of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine is seen during a vaccination drive for economic frontliners, organized by the vice president's office and city government, in Manila on July 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has ordered 10 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech, the official in charge of the government’s vaccine procurement program said.

During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Tuesday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government has signed a purchase order for additional CoronaVac doses to “ensure a steady supply.”

Sinovac jabs make up a bulk of the country’s vaccine supply, accounting for 26.5 million of all doses. Galvez said the country has already used up all CoronaVac doses.

“The price of these is lower than the original price. We see that the supply is improving, steady,” he said in Filipino.

Galvez said the government has also negotiated with American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to deliver some 5 million doses in September. Authorities are also in talks with US biotech firm Moderna to deliver three to four million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

He earlier said that the government will focus on procuring more shots made by Pfizer and Moderna, but it will remain open to buying additional doses from Sinovac.

Only 12.1% of the country’s 109 million population have completed COVID-19 vaccination since the rollout began in March. Meanwhile, 16.05% of Filipinos have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico