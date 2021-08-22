




































































 




   







   















PhilHealth now covers COVID-19 patients isolating at home
                        

                           
Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PhilHealth now covers COVID-19 patients isolating at home
This July 9, 2020 photo shows a barangay in San Juan City in total lockdown.
The STAR  /  Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Patients undergoing home isolation for mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are now covered by a benefit package of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) provided that they meet certain criteria.



Based on PhilHealth Circular No. 2021-0014, its COVID-19 Home lsolation Benefit Package (CHIBP) now serves “as an alternative for patients who meet the social and clinical criteria for home isolation.”

The benefit package is introduced in the light of the current situation when most hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.



“Dealing with the surge situation requires better management of mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and hospital resources should only be utilized for moderate, severe and critical COVID cases,” PhilHealth said.



The state-run health insurer said that if these qualified patients do not want to stay in a community facility for their recovery, they can “instead receive health support directly in their homes.”



The CHIBP includes “all identified services needed to effectively manage COVID-19 confirmed asymptomaic and mild cases needing isolation based on existing relevant clinical practice guidelines.”



Based on the circular, beneficiaries will have to be assessed by the barangay health emergency response teams to see if they pass both the clinical and social criteria to avail of the benefit.



PhilHealth said it also accepts applications for accreditation as CHIBP providers free of charge and would be valid until Dec. 31, 2021.



“Health care workers identified to be part of the home isolation team shall be provided additional incentives, i.e. hazard pay, by the accredited health care facility,” it said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

