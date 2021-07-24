‘Fabian’ exits Philippines but rains to persist over Luzon, Western Visayas






































































 




   

   









âFabianâ exits Philippines but rains to persist over Luzon, Western Visayas
People brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021. Typhoon Fabian (international name Cempaka) enhanced southwest monsoon that brought heavy rain for almost a week since Monday.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Fabian (international name: In-Fa) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to drench Luzon and parts of Western Visayas.



PAGASA reported that Fabian left the Philippine area of responsibility at 11 p.m. on Friday and is now approaching east China.





The tropical cyclone, however, will still enhance the southwest monsoon which will bring rains in the next 24 hours over the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, most of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and portions of Western Visayas.



The southwest monsoon is expected to bring heavy with at times torrential rains over Zambales and Bataan, while it is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite and Batangas.



Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Laguna, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Bulacan, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Antique and Aklan.



Rains have persisted over parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, since Monday, which has led to heavy flooding in some areas.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

