No face-to-face activities during remedial classes
In this March 9, 2020 photo, school workers disinfect a classroom amid the novel coronavirus threat in the country.
No face-to-face activities during remedial classes

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has reminded schools intending to conduct remedial classes that no face-to-face activities are allowed.



Under DepEd guidelines, a student who receives a grade lower than 75 in any subject must be given intervention through remediation and must pass the said remedial classes before he or she can be promoted to the next level.



“However, to ensure the protection of the health and safety of learners, teachers and personnel, as well as parents and other stakeholders, only distance learning modalities will be used and any face-to-face activities are allowed,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a memorandum.



The use of self-learning modules in printed or digital format shall be adopted during the remedial classes.



“Schools shall consider the learner’s access to home-based internet before utilizing an online platform for distance learning. Learners with internet connectivity at home are encouraged to access learning activities and other interactive resources through (DepEd Commons),” read the memorandum.



“The use of video lessons/TV episodes from DepEd TV and/or radio lessons are highly encouraged to implement the self-learning modules while the learners are learning from home,” it added.



Remedial classes are scheduled from July 19 to Aug. 21, although schools may opt to shorten this period “when the essential learning competencies have already been attained.”



Alternatively, students with failing marks in any learning areas may instead be required to attend make up classes next school year, which would begin on Sept. 13 in public elementary and high schools.



The DepEd said schools that opt to conduct make-up classes in place of remedial classes must prepare and submit an implementation plan before the start of the next school year.



Meanwhile, the agency said senior high schools may also offer advancement classes to students who opt to pursue their work immersion prior to the start of the school year or take advance subjects to give more attention or focus to their work in the succeeding semester.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

