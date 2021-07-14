Gov't told: Hold solon responsible over getting 4 COVID-19 vaccine shots

MANILA, Philippines — Groups have urged government to hold Rep. Ronaldo Zamora (San Juan) responsible over getting vaccinated with Sinopharm last year, and receiving booster shots despite no rollout yet in the country.

The congressman this week admitted he already had four vaccine shots since December 2020: two doses of Sinopharm, and two booster shots of Pfizer.

Local regulators at that time have not cleared the jab for emergency use. But Sinopharm has figured in controversy since last year after members of the Presidential Security Group were inoculated with it.

No one has been held accountable so far, despite warnings by experts that failure to do so could pose consequences in the long run.

"This is where we see the abuse of power by government officials on the unequal distribution of vaccines," said Bantay Bakuna in Filipino on Wednesday.

It noted that only a small number of the target population has been inoculated to date, and vaccine supply in the country is still not enough.

By July 11, only 4.54% or 3,526,342 individuals have completed their shots. It remains far from the government's goal of up to 70 million vaccinated this year.

"Some who line up for hours don't get their vaccine due to a lack of supply in centers," Bantay Bakuna said. "But officials use their position to jump in the line. This is the reality of vaccination in our country."

Zamora received his booster shots despite the Philippines not yet allowing for the move. Health authorities have also not approved using different brands of COVID-19 vaccines.

'Fairness crucial to effective vaccination strategy'

The Food and Drug Administration last year vowed to investigate the illegal entry of Sinopharm jabs into the country.

No progress has been reported on this, half a year since the widely criticized incident. FDA chief Eric Domingo had said they have met a "blank wall" on their report.

By law, manufacture, import and distribution of unauthorized vaccines are prohibited in the Philippines. It, however, does not penalize those who receive shots of unregistered jabs.

It was a tone echoed by Domingo on Wednesday, as quoted by News5 in a report.

"What we will investigate is the possible smuggler or distributor," he said in Filipino. "But not those who fell victim or were convinced to be injected."

The COVID-19 Action Network has since joined calls to hold Zamora responsible, as well as other politicians who go against health protocols.

"Receiving an unauthorized Sinopharm vaccine months before the FDA gave it EUA is a clear infringement of the law," it said in a statement.

It added: "Fairness, equity, transparency, and adherence to the law are cornerstones of an effective vaccination strategy."