Theta variant first seen in Philippines removed as 'variant of interest'
MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Genome Center official on Tuesday reported that the Theta variant of COVID-19 which was first seen in the country has been reclassified and is no longer a "variant of interest."
The World Health Organization first named it as a VOI in March, but now considers it a variant under "alerts for monitoring," according to Dr. Eva Cutiongco-Dela Paz.
"A previously designated VOI or variant of concern," she said in a briefing, "which has conclusively demonstrated to no longer pose a major added risk to global public health compared to other circulating variants can be reclassified."
Genome sequencing had showed there were 166 cases of the Theta variant or the P.3 in the Philippines as of July 4.
Health authorities then said there was one active case, with 163 recoveries and two deaths.
Cutiongco-Dela Paz added that the WHO's move came after a decrease in reported detection of Theta cases across the globe.
Some 269 sequences were uploaded to the GISAID, or the global initiative on sharing all influenza data on July 6, she said.
But 71% or 191 of this were reported in the Philippines, which were mostly from the Central Visayas region.
"There have only been sporadic detections or small clusters of cases that have been reported globally," Cutiongco-Dela Paz said, "[which] justify its classification."
Still, she added that the WHO allows countries to continue designating variants as either of "local interest" or of "local concern."
The Philippines, like other countries, has moved to halt the entry of travelers from select nations to keep away more cases of COVID-19 variants.
Authorities have so far detected 19 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which was first identified in India.
All cases have since recovered, and the PGC official said there remains no local cases of the Delta to date.
"But we still need to remain vigilant and practice minimum public health standards," Cutiongco-Dela Paz added.
A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.
Another nine UK variant cases of COVID19 were detected in Kalinga prompting the Kalinga Provincial Health Office to reiterate to the public to maintain vigilance and strictly compliance to health protocols.
According to the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the Center for Health Development Cordillera, the newly identified cases were from the five towns, one each from Rizal, Pasil, Tanudan and Lubuagan. Four cases meanwhile were detected in Kalinga's capital, Tabuk City.
Kalinga has logged a total of 19 UK variant cases since it got into the country last January 2021. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
The Department of Health announces new cases of the following variants detected in the Philippines:
- 1 B.1.617.2 (Indian) variant,
- 104 B.1.1.7 (UK) variant
- 137 B.1.351 (South Africa) variant,
- 4 P.3 variant
The Department of Health records an additional 10 cases of B.1.617.2 or the variant first detected in India. As of this writing, 12 cases of this variant have been detected in the Philippines.
New variants of COVID-19, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been detected in all Metro Manila cities.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the variants have contributed to the spike in the number of cases in the capital region.
COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.
In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.
"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.
