Philippine population hits 109 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine population has reached 109 million based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing gathered by the Philippine Statistics Authority, Malacañang said in a proclamation yesterday.

President Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1179, which pegged the total number of Filipinos at 109,035,343 based on the census conducted in September 2020, with May 2020 as reference date.

Batasan Pambansa Bilang 72 (s. 1990) provides that an integrated national census of population and other related data shall be taken every 10 years beginning in 1980, with the first day of May of every regular census year as reference date.