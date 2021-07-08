




































































 




   

   









Philippine population hits 109 million
Baseco residents wait for their second dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Manila yesterday.
Edd Gumban

                     

                        

                           
                           Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine population has reached 109 million based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing gathered by the Philippine Statistics Authority, Malacañang said in a proclamation yesterday.



President Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1179, which pegged the total number of Filipinos at 109,035,343 based on the census conducted in September 2020, with May 2020 as reference date.



Batasan Pambansa Bilang 72 (s. 1990) provides that an integrated national census of population and other related data shall be taken every 10 years beginning in 1980, with the first day of May of every regular census year as reference date.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PSA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
