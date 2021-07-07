




































































 




   

   









Fake news part of why elderly won't get COVID-19 jabs â€” DOH
A centenarian, Juliana Dumo, 101, a resident of Barangay Bonfal West, Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, receives her first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Jerraliza Tannagan, chief of the town’s Municipal Health Office on June 8, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — A health official on Wednesday attributed false information about COVID-19 vaccines as among reasons why the elderly are hesitant to get the jabs, with only a small number of the priority group fully inoculated.



Senior citizens are second in line to be vaccinated under the government's list as they are more vulnerable to contracting the novel coronavirus disease.



But four months since efforts began, only 8.90% or 736,519 have completed their second dose, per data presented by Dr. Nina Castillo-Carandang. 



That figure is out of the 8,276,948 senior citizens in total that the country is targeting to vaccinate. Some 29.32%, or 2,426,949 have received their first shot. 



Carandang said a health department survey showed those hesitant had a lack of trust in clinical trials, their concerns on possible side effects were not discussed, and on fake news about the jabs. 



"Explanations and discussions are still lacking," she said in Filipino. "There are also a lot of erroneous information circulating."



Vaccine hesitancy is among the challenges the Philippines has had to face in its rollout, with several surveys in past months showing many were still unwilling to be jabbed.



The DOH survey had around 2,000 respondents, with 1,014 of of them unvaccinated. Some 88% said they would be inoculated, 10% were unsure, and 2% said they would not. 



"Misinformation and gossip is spreading faster than accurate and scientific information about the vaccines," said Carandang, a member of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group.



Broken down per areas, Metro Manila had the most number of fully vaccinated senior citizens at 306,506, with 643,061 with their first dose. 



Davao Region, meanwhile, stood with the lowest with complete shots at 13,537, while 139,442 have received their initial dose. 



Nationwide, only 2.60% of Filipinos are fully inoculated as of July 5, or 2.86 million. That remains a fraction of the government's goal this year to vaccinate up to 70 million of its citizens. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:23pm                              


                              
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 11,708,029
    • 
	
  • 1st dose: 8,839,124
    • 
	
  • 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 11:51am                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:



    
	
  • Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
    • 
	
  • The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel. 
    • 
	
  • The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination. 
    • 
	
  • In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine. 
    • 
	
  • No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:18pm                              


                              
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.



This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.



"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:56pm                              


                              
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.



Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.



"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 11:12pm                              


                              
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.



This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.



Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
