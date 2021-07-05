Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness






































































 




   

   









Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels â witness
Philippine soldiers stand near wreckage of a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport aircraft, which crashed July 4 and killed 50 people after it overshot the runway, in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao on July 5, 2021.
                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 2:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — A Tausug woman said Monday she saw only one set of the side wheels of the C-130 military plane protruding while descending on the airport before it crashed Sunday in Sulu province.



Alicia Jamdan, residing in Barangay Bangcal in Patikul, near the spot where the Hercules C-130 plane full of soldiers fell and burst into flames, told Catholic Station dxOM via a phone-patched interview she is certain the large Hercules C-130 aircraft crashed due to a mechanical problem.





“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see a plane landing with an incomplete set of wheels coming out while going down on the runway,” Jandan told Catholic Station dxOM on Monday morning.



The accident caused the deaths of at least 50 soldiers, including the plane’s eight-member crew led by pilots Major Emmanuel Makalintal, Major Michael Vincent Benolerao and 1Lt. Karl Joseph Hintay.



Their subordinates, Air Force Sergeants Donald Badoy, Jan Neil Macapaz, Michael Bulalaque, Jack Navarro and Airman 1st Class Fortunato Regidor and a military nurse, 1Lt Sheena Alexandrae Tato, also died in the crash.



Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said Monday they were saddened with the incident.



“The government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao share with the grief of the families of the fatalities in the plane crash,” Sinarimbo, BARMM regional spokesperson, said.



North Cotabato Vice Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza and South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. have separately condoled with the families of the plane crash victims via media outfits in central Mindanao.



“We are praying for the families of the departed, praying for them to overcome their pain. We also pray for the injured who are now in hospitals. We are   wishing for their immediate recovery,” Mendoza said.



Sinarimbo said the BARMM health ministry is extending assistance to the injured soldiers confined in hospitals in Sulu, a component province of BARMM. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PATIKUL PLANE CRASH
                                                      PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE
                                                      PLANE CRASH
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 2:13pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on search and rescue operations and other updates on the Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed near Jolo, Sulu on July 4, 2021.



Photo: In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 2:13pm                              


                              
Sen. Risa Hontiveros condoles with the families of those killed in the C-130 crash in Sulu, saying "their sacrifice and bravery to secure our freedom will never be forgotten."



She also calls for a thorough investigation to ensure "the protection of our brave men and women in uniform in their future deployments." 



"Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 1:17pm                              


                              
The number of fatalities in Sunday's Air Force plane crash in Sulu climbs to 50, Philippine military officials confirm.



Forty-seven military personnel and three civilians were among those who were killed when a C-130 cargo plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu.



Meanwhile, 49 soldiers and four civilians are injured and undergoing treatment.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:59am                              


                              
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan offers "deep condolences" on behalf of the United States "to the people of the Philippines regarding the tragic plane crash in which several dozen service members were killed."



"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort," he also says.



The Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed in Sulu Sunday was acquired from the US in January, according to reports.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 8:49am                              


                              
The number of fatalities in the military C-130 plane crash in Sulu on Sunday had reached 45 persons as of Sunday night, with 53 others injured and five unaccounted for, a military official said in Zamboanga City.



Among those killed were 42 military personnel and 3 civilians while 49 soldiers and 4 civilians were injured as of 8:40p.m on Sunday, said Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.



He said the search and retrieval team also confirmed that five soldiers remained unaccounted for and are the subject of the search operations at the crash site and in nearby areas.



Vinluan said the civilian fatalities and those injured were residents of Sitio Amman, Bangkal village in Patikul town where the C-130 plane transporting soldiers crashed. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
