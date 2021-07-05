




































































 




   

   









With all 96 passengers accounted for, Sulu plane crash death toll now at 50
In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), rescue workers arrive as smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao.
Handout/Joint Task Force-Sulu/AFP

                     

                        

                           
With all 96 passengers accounted for, Sulu plane crash death toll now at 50

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 9:12am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 9:53 a.m.)  — The number of fatalities in the military plane crash in Patikul, Sulu increased to 50 on Monday morning as authorities concluded the search for five missing individuals and shifted to retrieval of aircraft parts.



The crash left 47 military personnel aboard the C-130 Hercules transport plane and three civilians on the ground dead, Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said in an interview with dzMM Teleradyo.



Forty-nine soldiers and four civilians were injured, Arevalo added. As of Monday morning, all 96 soldiers and crew who were aboard have been accounted for.



The Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the town of Patikul and burst into flames Sunday after missing the runway while trying to land.



The AFP official said the challenge is to identify the fatalities because the remains are “charred.”  



Most of the passengers of the plane had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island.



“They were supposed to serve under the 11th Infantry Division in Sulu… They were supposed to augment forces there,” Arevalo said in Filipino, adding an investigation team is on its way to Sulu.



“These are seasoned pilots and experienced crew… According to initial information that we have now, their speed was right,” he said.



Authorities are now conducting retrieval operations for the parts of the military plane, particularly the flight recorder or "black box".



C-130s have been the workhorses of the Philippine Air Force for decades. The aircraft have been used to transport troops and supplies, and to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



The Sulu crash follows a training mishap in late June where a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a night flight, killing six people on board. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      PATIKUL PLANE CRASH
                                                      PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE
                                                      PLANE CRASHES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
