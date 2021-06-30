Public warned vs groups soliciting fees for education subsidy processing

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education on Wednesday warned the public about people soliciting funds from colleges and universities to receive benefits under the government's Tertiary Education Subsidy program.

In a release, the agency said they have received a complaint from schools about individuals offering a deal to process their accreditation with UniFAST, making them qualify for benefits under the TES.

UniFAST is an attached agency of CHED, and oversees the implementation of Republic Act 10931, the free tuition law signed in 2017.

CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the people presenting themselves as UNiFAST representatives are not from higher educational institutions and instead come from a group of secondary schools.

"They have no business with CHED," he said in a statement. "Let us be wary and do a fact-check especially when there’s payment involved and a promise of guaranteed TES slots to its students."

The official, who is also board chairperson of UniFAST, said the individuals allegedly held a ceremonial awarding of certificates to schools, which was done without consent or knowledge of the UniFAST secretariat.

He noted that the reported incident came as a new academic school year nears and while families are looking for scholarships or financial aid to sustain their schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We ask our HEIs to help us disseminate the correct information about the TES program so that our students are always guided on the proper processes for TES inclusion,” de Vera continued.

Lawyer Ryan Estevez, UniFAST executive director, said they are already investigating the complaint. He added that they have confirmed to the National Bureau of Investigation that those identified are not affiliated with CHED or UniFAST.

TES is a "grant-in aid" program which selects qualified grantees from state and private tertiary institutions. CHED said its call for applications for Academic Year 2021 to 2022 will be made on their website and official social media pages soon.