




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Public warned vs groups soliciting fees for education subsidy processing
Students in uniform are seen walking in this undated file photo.
Philstar.com/File

                     

                        

                           
Public warned vs groups soliciting fees for education subsidy processing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 3:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education on Wednesday warned the public about people soliciting funds from colleges and universities to receive benefits under the government's Tertiary Education Subsidy program. 



In a release, the agency said they have received a complaint from schools about individuals offering a deal to process their accreditation with UniFAST, making them qualify for benefits under the TES. 



UniFAST is an attached agency of CHED, and oversees the implementation of Republic Act 10931, the free tuition law signed in 2017. 



CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the people presenting themselves as UNiFAST representatives are not from higher educational institutions and instead come from a group of secondary schools.



"They have no business with CHED," he said in a statement. "Let us be wary and do a fact-check especially when there’s payment involved and a promise of guaranteed TES slots to its students."



The official, who is also board chairperson of UniFAST, said the individuals allegedly held a ceremonial awarding of certificates to schools, which was done without consent or knowledge of the UniFAST secretariat.



He noted that the reported incident came as a new academic school year nears and while families are looking for scholarships or financial aid to sustain their schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. 



“We ask our HEIs to help us disseminate the correct information about the TES program so that our students are always guided on the proper processes for TES inclusion,” de Vera continued. 



Lawyer Ryan Estevez, UniFAST executive director, said they are already investigating the complaint. He added that they have confirmed to the National Bureau of Investigation that those identified are not affiliated with CHED or UniFAST.



TES is a "grant-in aid" program which selects qualified grantees from state and private tertiary institutions. CHED said its call for applications for Academic Year 2021 to 2022 will be made on their website and official social media pages soon.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      HIGHER EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
                                                      TERTIARY EDUCATION SUBSIDY
                                                      UNIVERSAL ACCESS TO QUALITY TERTIARY EDUCATION LAW
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF eases quarantine, swab rules for vaccinated travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF eases quarantine, swab rules for vaccinated travelers


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting tomorrow, a shorter mandatory quarantine period of seven days in a government-accredited facility will be required...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims &mdash; Duque
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims — Duque


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday sought to respond to allegations by Sen. Manny Pacquiao that his agency is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
After President Rodrigo Duterte's tirade against him for calling out corruption in government, Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No death among Filipino HCWs fully vaccinated with Sinovac’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike in Indonesia, no doctor fully vaccinated with China-made Sinovac has died of COVID in the country, according to COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte endorsement still holds power &ndash; Pulse exec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte endorsement still holds power – Pulse exec


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite criticisms over his administration’s war on drugs and handling of the COVID-19 crisis, President Duterte’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ends June with 4,509 new COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ends June with 4,509 new COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 4,509 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP won't arm civilian volunteers, but acquiring own guns allowed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP won't arm civilian volunteers, but acquiring own guns allowed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"If you want to be able to protect yourself, just like anybody else, you can avail that. But your role is, you are not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Re-orientation of vaccinators conducted as more inoculation errors surface
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Re-orientation of vaccinators conducted as more inoculation errors surface


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the DOH said it is “aware” of other videos of prospective vaccine recipients who failed to get...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP threatens sanctions over dirty police stations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP threatens sanctions over dirty police stations


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“How will the public respect us if we arrive at the station like that? It's already dirty, it's still lacking in people....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greenpeace calls for improved air pollution monitoring systems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greenpeace calls for improved air pollution monitoring systems


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, Greenpeace called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to improve its capacity to monitor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with