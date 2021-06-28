




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs
File photo of Meralco personnel fixing power lines.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo

                     

                        

                           
'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 6:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants energy authorities to ensure that there would be no rotational power outages in the country, Malacañang said Monday.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte issued the directive during a meeting with officials of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines last week.



"The bottom line, the president said, 'I do not want rotational brownouts,'” Roque said at a press briefing.



Roque said NGCP officials told the president that they have the legal basis to purchase power but only to promote stability of the grid, not to provide further supply to the grid.



"The NGCP said it is a supply problem. They said the supply is really lacking and their ancillary authority to purchase power is only to provide stability on the grid. But the president said 'I don’t want rotational brownouts,'” the Palace spokesman said.



Earlier this month, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi apologized for the recent power outages that affected parts of Luzon and assured the public that efforts are underway to ensure sufficient power supply. He has said that the outages were caused by the simultaneous breakdown of four large power plants.



In a recent Senate hearing on the Luzon power outages, Cusi said the control of the power grid should be returned to the government to ensure proper management of ancillary services. Such a proposal requires amendments to the NGCP's 50-year franchise. The NGCP has maintained that ancillary services are used to stabilize the grid during power supply imbalances, not to provide extra energy or to replace power plants that broke down.



Citing information from Justice Secretary  Menardo Guevarra, Roque said Duterte had also raised the issue of a Social Security System property in Pasay that was expropriated by NGCP.



"I confirm that the officials of the NGCP could not justify why they went for expropriating six hectares of land when all they needed was 2,000 (square meters). But they apparently give the President an assurance that they will not proceed with that particular expropriation in Pasay," Roque said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      POWER SUPPLY
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      ROTATIONAL BROWNOUT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the video, a health worker was seen inserting the needle into the arm of the recipient but she did not push down on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has directed Vice President Leni Robredo to answer former Sen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Unrelated to this, Joseph was given another assignment, a move which is common in most, if not all, newsrooms where reporters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Per BI records, there is no record of departure of Peter Go Lim,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said M...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I don't want rotational brownouts': Duterte tells energy execs


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wants energy authorities to ensure that there would be no rotational power outages in the country,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Duterte wanted to attend Noynoy Aquino's wake after a BARMM meeting


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to visit the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III last week but the remains of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR: More action needed but state of Pasig River 'a lot better now'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR: More action needed but state of Pasig River 'a lot better now'


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing Monday, DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said the government went out of its way to clean up all the rivers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bayan Muna lawmakers want House probe into cyberattacks vs alternative media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bayan Muna lawmakers want House probe into cyberattacks vs alternative media


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers from the Bayan Muna party-list on Monday called for a House of Representatives inquiry into cyber attacks against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP reviews dismissed drug cases for better operations, accountability
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP reviews dismissed drug cases for better operations, accountability


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“The conviction of all these arrested drug suspects would prove we are winning the war on drugs and that it has been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with