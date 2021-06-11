




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Justices vowed SC cases filed after April 5 to be resolved within 24 months
This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
 Supreme Court Public Information Office/released

                     

                        

                           
Justices vowed SC cases filed after April 5 to be resolved within 24 months

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 6:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court magistrates have agreed that cases that reached the tribunal after April 5 would be resolved within two years, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said Friday.



“My fellow Justices and I resolved to decide all petitions, cases or matters that have been filed before the Supreme Court after April 5, 2021 strictly within the said 24-month period from date of submission pursuant to Section 15(1), Article VIII of the 1987 Constitution, and to strictly observe requirements for the proper exercise of its power of judicial review,” Gesmundo said in his opening statement for his first Chief Justice Meets the Press.





The chief justice acknowledged that one of the perennial problems of the Judiciary is the delay in the disposition of cases, and this has affected the public’s perception of the court and its processes. “This is precisely why the reason why among my short-term goals for the Philippine courts, like the Chief Justices before me, is the speedy disposition of cases,” he said.



In the latest Judicial and Bar Council public interview, private lawyer Benedicta Du-Baladad noted that other than the disposition of cases, the Judiciary also faces a problem with declining trust, which is a problem of perception. She was the first to face the panel in the two-day screening, and the other candidates were also asked whether the Judiciary should be affected by the low approval rating in surveys.



RELATED: In interview of SC aspirants, JBC asks about Judiciary trust rating, anti-terrorism law, same-sex marriage



The chief justice also said there is an effort among the adjudicative offices of the Supreme Court to hire more law clerks for the Offices of the Justices to eliminate pending cases that are already beyond 24-months.



Gesmundo admitted that there are cases that have been languishing in the courts’ docket, but he vowed that the justices are committed to dispose them in the coming two years.



“To avoid a repeat of that situation, each and everyone of the members of the Court, through a self-imposed discipline but ultimately, will be provided in the internal rules of the Court, that we decide cases as required and mandated under the Constitution. That is our commitment,” he added.



The Constitution holds that cases must be decided within 24 months from the date of submission, but there have been discussions on whether this period is mandatory or mere directory.



But what about the petitions vs 'drug war'?



One of the cases that have been pending before the SC for more than 24 months now is the petition challenging the constitutionality of the Duterte administration’s bloody “drug war.”



More than four years since it had been filed and days-long oral arguments, the SC has yet to resolve the petition filed by kin of “drug war” victims.



Gesmundo said the Office of the Solicitor General has already complied with the court’s directive to submit documents relevant to the police’s Oplan Tokhang—although a Rappler report noted that these contained “rubbish” files too.



During the oral arguments, now-retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio was the first to ask questions, typically the order of interpellation for the member-in-charge.



Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos has since took the spot Carpio vacated, and following court rules, inherited the latter’s pending cases, including the Almora petition.



Gesmundo explained: “It was submitted during the time of Justice Carpio, Justice [Delos Santos] inherited the case as a rule in the Supreme Court.”



But Delos Santos has only a few weeks at the SC, following his early retirement that will take effect June 30.



Asked what will be the fate of the high-profile case, the chief justice said: “I do not want to pre-empt Justice [Delos Santos] on his recommendation before his retirement, but I’m sure that Justice [Delos Santos] will submit before his retirement.”



“Unfortunately I cannot supervise how Justice [Delos Santos] does his work in a specific case, we merely rely on the moment the draft ponencia is circulated and what his analysis will be is too early for me to say, until the draft ponencia and the report and recommendation is distributed to each member of the court,” the chief justice said.



“Hopefully Justice [Delos Santos] will be able to write his ponencia before he retires,” he added.



The International Criminal Court prosecutor launched a preliminary examination into the alleged extrajudicial killings in the context of the government’s anti-drug crackdown in February 2018. The decision on whether the ICC prosecutor will seek authorization to launch an investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings linked to the government’s "war on drugs" would be out in the first half of 2021.  


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEXANDER GESMUNDO
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gabriela solon eyes raps vs pro-Duterte vlogger over lewd call
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gabriela solon eyes raps vs pro-Duterte vlogger over lewd call


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said Friday that she is eyeing to file charges against a pro-Duterte vlogger who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Chief Justice Gesmundo holds press conference                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Chief Justice Gesmundo holds press conference


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Watch the press conference LIVE starting 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagle gets another Vatican post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagle gets another Vatican post


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed former Manila archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle to a new post in the Vatican, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Retired military, police urge united stance on West Philippine Sea ahead of Independence Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Retired military, police urge united stance on West Philippine Sea ahead of Independence Day


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Advocates for National Interest (ANI), a group composed of retired police and military officers, on Friday called on Filipinos to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH urges public not to lie about health conditions to get COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH urges public not to lie about health conditions to get COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire asked the public to wait for their turns to be inoculated....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC starts vaccination program for court employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC starts vaccination program for court employees


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has started rolling out its vaccination program for its officials and employees, Chief Justice Alexander...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OPAPP rejects renewed calls for peace talks with Reds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OPAPP rejects renewed calls for peace talks with Reds


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process rejected renewed calls for the resumption of peace talks with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Polio outbreak in Philippines declared over
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Polio outbreak in Philippines declared over


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Philippines said the Department of Health officially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully-vaccinated seniors in GCQ, MGCQ areas allowed to leave homes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully-vaccinated seniors in GCQ, MGCQ areas allowed to leave homes


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has allowed fully-vaccinated senior citizens in areas under general community quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Most still follow COVID-19 rules but compliance falls in Visayas, Mindanao &mdash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Most still follow COVID-19 rules but compliance falls in Visayas, Mindanao — SWS


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The survey, conducted from April 28 to May 2, found that 75% of respondents still wear face masks, 67% wash their hands several...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with