Duterte 'still thinking' about fate of VFA â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the fate of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), a military pact between the Philippines and the US that he previously said is up for renegotiation.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte, who has distanced himself from the US while seeking improved ties with China and Russia, is determining whether the deal would be advantageous to the Philippines if it faces problems because of the West Philippine Sea row.



"The president and I are really talking about these things. The latest statement that he relayed to me was he has no decision yet on the VFA. He is still thinking about it," Roque said at a press briefing on Monday.



"But of course, there's this issue that when things get worse, especially in the West Philippine Sea, he was thinking whether having the Visiting Forces Agreement would be helpful to our nation. So he has no decision yet... Only the President can make a decision whether we would have a new VFA or whether it would be scrapped. Let us wait for his decision," he added.



Roque was asked whether Duterte is inclined to extend the suspension of the termination of the VFA, which permits Filipino and American soldiers to hold joint military drills in the Philippines. Pressed whether Duterte would meet with officials or experts to help him decide on the matter, Roque said the president already knows the things he has to consider because he has been studying the VFA and ties between the Philippines and the US for a long time.



Last year, Duterte threatened to abrogate the 1998 military pact after the US had canceled the visa of senator Ronald dela Rosa, who was the police chief when the president waged his controversial war on illegal drugs. Malacañang has said the US Senate resolution accusing the Duterte administration of human rights violations, the demand of some American lawmakers to free detained opposition senator Leila de Lima, and the US travel ban against people who are behind her detention had also prompted Duterte to seek the termination of the VFA.



The president has deferred the abrogation of the agreement twice, suspending its termination in June and in November.



Last February, Duterte demanded that the US "pay" the Philippines if it wants to retain the VFA. He argued that the pact involves a "shared responsibility" and that everyone would "pay" if a war breaks out.



Earlier this month, Duterte announced that the VFA is "up for renegotiation."

However, a senior foreign affairs official told OneNews that a recently concluded discussion between Filipino and American officials did not focus on renegotiating the pact.

A diplomat was also quoted by the news website as saying that the US is "prepared to leave the Philippines if President Duterte decides to kick the Americans out before August.”