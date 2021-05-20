




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Palace: Up to Congress to handle impeachment complaint vs Leonen
Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen delivers a talk at the court's En Banc Hall on Mar. 21, 2019.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released

                     

                        

                           
Palace: Up to Congress to handle impeachment complaint vs Leonen

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 5:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is leaving it up to the House of Representatives to decide on the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who has been accused of failing to file his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) and to resolve a number of cases in a timely manner.



"According to the Constitution, that is under the jurisdiction of the House of Representatives. We leave that to the House," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday, when asked to react to the impeachment complaint against Leonen.



The impeachment rap against Leonen, an appointee of former president Benigno Aquino III, was filed last December by Edwin Cordevilla, secretary-general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government. Cordevilla claimed Leonen betrayed public trust when he had failed to file his SALN for 15 years while he was at the University of the Philippines. The magistrate was also accused of violating the Constitution when he had failed to dispose of at least 37 cases within two years.



Cordevilla's complaint was endorsed by Ilocos Norte Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba, a cousin of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., whose election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo was junked by the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) last February. Marcos asked the PET to reconsider its ruling on his poll protest earlier this month.



Last Tuesday, the complaint against Leonen was referred to the House justice committee, which is expected to come up with a report within 60 days from the referral. House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez has expressed confidence that the justice committee would act judiciously on the complaint "based on constitutional grounds and in accordance with established rules and practices."



In 2018, the Supreme Court voided the appointment of Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice because of her failure to submit some of her SALNs. The high Court said Sereno, who was appointed by Aquino as chief justice in 2012, was ineligible to occupy the post because of "lack of integrity." The decision stemmed from a quo warranto petition by Solicitor General Jose Calida, who argued that Sereno had failed to prove her integrity as required by the Constitution.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARVIC LEONEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here is a rundown of some of the key arguments in the anti-terrorism law debates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
100,000 Pinoys receive national ID cards


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 100,000 national ID cards have been released and shipped to registrants nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan Prime Minister backs Duterte on West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the concerns over the West Philippine Sea, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed support for President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 500,000 more doses of Sinovac vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cebu Pacific flight carrying 500,000 CoronaVac doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:37 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 People will be told on-site what vaccine they are getting, DOH assures public
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
People will be told on-site what vaccine they are getting, DOH assures public


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health stressed that “the best vaccine is the one that is available now, regardless of the brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP assets ready to assist in COVID-19 jabs' delivery to regions &mdash; Eleazar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP assets ready to assist in COVID-19 jabs' delivery to regions — Eleazar


                              

                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said assets of the maritime group and choppers of the Special Action Force are on standby,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says 10% capacity limit on religious gatherings only temporary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says 10% capacity limit on religious gatherings only temporary


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 23 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The 10% limit on the allowed venue capacity for religious gatherings is only temporary, Malacañang said Thursday, as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace supports non-disclosure of vaccine brand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace supports non-disclosure of vaccine brand


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday expressed support for the Department of Health's policy not to reveal in advance the brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comprehensive anti-discrimination bill clears House panel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comprehensive anti-discrimination bill clears House panel


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House human rights committee approved a bill that would ban discrimination based on a wide range of factors including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd: Procurement of laptops for 68,500 personnel underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd: Procurement of laptops for 68,500 personnel underway


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education on Thursday said it will provide laptops to some 68,500 personnel, as the resumption of in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with