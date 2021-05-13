#VACCINEWATCHPH
Signal No. 1 up in areas in Mindanao due to Tropical Depression 'Crising'
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression "Crising" which was seen in Davao City on May 13, 2021
Signal No. 1 up in areas in Mindanao due to Tropical Depression 'Crising'

(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Thursday said a low pressure area in Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression "Crising," with Signal No. 1 raised in six areas.

The agency said this new weather disturbance was seen this morning at 405 kilometers east of Davao City. 

Crising carries 45 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving at a speed of 10 kph at a westward direction.

As of 9 a.m. of May 13, the following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Surigao del Sur
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao City

Crising is expected to make landfall over Surigao del Sur-Davao Oriental area between tonight and early Friday morning. It will slightly intensify prior to this, but will remain a tropical depression.

The weather bureau said the provinces under Signal No. 1 could also experience moderate to heavy rains starting today until tomorrow.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," PAGASA added. "Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels."

It will traverse the rugged landmass of Mindanao and could emerge over the Sulu Sea by Saturday morning as already a low pressure area.

The Philippines sees 20 typhoons on average per year. Three have since entered the country this 2021.

PAGASA said Crising will bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao, with wave height reaching between 1.2 to 3 meters. It advised small seacrafts and inexperienced mariners not to venture over these waters in the next 24 hours.

Forecast Position

  • Friday morning: In the vicinity of Compostela, Davao de Oro 
  • Saturday morning: 80 km West of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte 
  • Sunday morning: 65 km West Southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

