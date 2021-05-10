Eid'l Fitr on May 13 declared a regular holidayÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the end of Muslims' Ramadan as a regular holiday, which is set on Thursday, May 13.

Malacañang said Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1142 this Monday for the move.

Eid'l Fitr or the "festival of breaking the fast," is the culmination of Muslims' month-long Ramadan and is celebrated for three days.

"The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, subject to community quarantine, social distancing and other public health measures," the proclamation read.

Employees who report to work on regular holidays are to be paid 200% of their daily wage rate in the first eight hours.

Workers must receive an additional 30% of their hourly rate that day for work rendered in excess of eight hours or overtime.

Those who will not show up at work on regular holidays will still receive 100% of their rate. Further, employees who work on a regular holiday that falls on their rest day will be paid an additional 30% on top of the double pay.

Like other religious observances, the celebration of the Muslim holiday is also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an advisory, the Department of Health reminded those celebrating in places of worship or in public places to follow the set health protocols.

"DOH strongly recommends praying and celebrating Eid at home to keep yourself and your family safe from COVID-19," the agency said.

It also advised attendees to quarantine for two weeks and monitor for possible symptoms of the virus.