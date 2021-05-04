Retiring PNP chief Sinas says he lost 72 lbs during his term

MANILA, Philippines — Retiring PNP chief Debold Sinas said he lost a total of 72 lbs or 32.7 kgs in the span of five months as a result of the national police's weight loss routine.

This came as the latest update on the PNP Weight Loss and Fitness Program, dubbed the "Chubby Anonymous Project," after it was launched 8 weeks ago.

In a statement sent to reporters, Sinas said that participants of the program were engaged in group and individual workouts including 4-minute exercise habits and walking, weigh-in, girth measurement, daily food, and activity logs.

“Those who joined were not relieved from their post and assignments. They were closely monitored daily by our fitness coaches to ensure that proper discipline on eating habits and daily physical exercises were observed,” Sinas said.

"This voluntary program is a special project under the Office of the Chief PNP, that primarily aims to promote wellness and fitness through improved exercise and nutritional habits. We want our PNP personnel to have a more active and healthier lifestyle especially during this pandemic situation where health is a major concern."

Through the Chubby Anonymous Project, the PNP said it was able to assist its personnel diagnosed with comorbidities. It also assisted officers to meet the Body Mass Index required for promotion.

As of the latest weigh-in and assessment report, the biggest weight loss shed a total of 24.1 kilograms or 53 pounds while the least lost 3 kilograms or 6.6 pounds.

"This is a clear indication that the weight loss program is effective and doable for PNP personnel," Sinas said.

“I believe that this project is sustainable, effective, and beneficial for our PNP personnel’s physical well-being and I wish that the program will continue and be adopted by other police units even if I am already retired from service,” Sinas added.