Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR
This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Bising (international name Surigae) as it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
RAMMB

Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR

(Philstar.com) - April 16, 2021 - 7:35am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:52 a.m.) — Severe tropical storm Biding (international name Surigae) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the weather disturbance entered at around 6:20 a.m.

Bising is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

According to PAGASA, the trough of Bising will affect the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

What to expect

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms

  • Eastern Visayas

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated skies with isolated rainshowers

  • rest of Visayas
  • Palawan including Kalayaan Islands
  • Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to northwest with moderate to rough seas

  • eastern section of Visayas

Light to moderate winds from northeast to northwest with slight to moderate seas

  • rest of Visayas
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Palawan including Kalayaan Islands

