Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:52 a.m.) — Severe tropical storm Biding (international name Surigae) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning.
State weather bureau PAGASA said the weather disturbance entered at around 6:20 a.m.
TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 15, 2021
7:00 AM, 16 April 2021
At 6:20 AM today, Severe Tropical Storm "SURIGAE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name "BISING". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/m4EJ4bcR5S
Bising is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
According to PAGASA, the trough of Bising will affect the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.
What to expect
Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms
- Eastern Visayas
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated skies with isolated rainshowers
- rest of Visayas
- Palawan including Kalayaan Islands
- Occidental Mindoro
Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to northwest with moderate to rough seas
- eastern section of Visayas
Light to moderate winds from northeast to northwest with slight to moderate seas
- rest of Visayas
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan including Kalayaan Islands
