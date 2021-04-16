Severe tropical storm Bising enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:52 a.m.) — Severe tropical storm Biding (international name Surigae) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the weather disturbance entered at around 6:20 a.m.

TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE

7:00 AM, 16 April 2021



At 6:20 AM today, Severe Tropical Storm "SURIGAE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name "BISING". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/m4EJ4bcR5S — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 15, 2021

Bising is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

According to PAGASA, the trough of Bising will affect the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

What to expect

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms

Eastern Visayas

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated skies with isolated rainshowers

rest of Visayas

Palawan including Kalayaan Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to northwest with moderate to rough seas

eastern section of Visayas

Light to moderate winds from northeast to northwest with slight to moderate seas