#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
FDA: Experts agree benefits of AstraZeneca jab outweigh blood clot risk
Frontliners get inoculated with Aztrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the continuation of vaccination for health workers and frontliners at Marikina Sports Complex on March 24, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

FDA: Experts agree benefits of AstraZeneca jab outweigh blood clot risk

(Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 6:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local regulators said Thursday that the country must continue to use its supply of AstraZeneca vaccines despite issues hounding the jabs in other parts of the world.

Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo cited recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Adverse Event Committee along with their experts who were "unanimous" that the vaccine should still be administered.

"Overall, the benefit outweighs the known and potential risks," he said in Filipino, adding that blood clotting incidents reported in Europe have not been seen so far in the country. "So I wrote to Secretary Francisco Duque III to reiterate [this]."

The Philippines reached 1.1 million individuals vaccinated by mid-April, or more than a month since inoculation efforts began. From the said figure, the Department of Health said 24,823 adverse events were recorded with no deaths.

That's 17,709 incidents from AstraZeneca, while almost 7,000 from Sinovac with 164 severe cases.

Also this month, health authorities paused administering AstraZeneca to 60-years-old and above. It came after the European Medicine Agency found that blood clotting along with a low platelet count is a potential but"very rare" side effect of getting the jab.

Domingo has since said that the agency will release new guidelines on the use of AstraZeneca vaccines this week.

“We will release guidelines, especially for the vaccinators, so they can advice vaccine recipients which symptoms to watch out for and so they will know when they need to consult for this very rare possible occurrence of a blood clotting event,” he said.

The country's supply of AstraZeneca jabs are donations from the WHO-led COVAX facility. It remains crucial to the Philippines' vaccination program, as it has only signed a single direct purchase deal so far, with others remaining in supply agreements. — Christian Deiparine

ASTRAZENECA COVAX COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ERIC DOMINGO FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FRANCISCO DUQUE III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization &lsquo;disappointing&rsquo; amid bed shortage
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization ‘disappointing’ amid bed shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"The sad part really is, well looking back now, it doesn't look like he was in really dire need of hospitalization at the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
Lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, who filed a complaint against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court in 2017 only...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs chief Ging Reyes defended the airing of a Chinese language newscast on ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray
Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray
By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
After launching its Bayanihan E-Konsulta project, the office of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday rolled out a mobile...
Headlines
fbfb
In photos: Chinese maritime militia ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef
In photos: Chinese maritime militia ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
The photos were taken by personnel of the PCG's BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) from April 13 to 14.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace expects Chinese vessels to leave soon due to Philippines' friendship with China
Palace expects Chinese vessels to leave soon due to Philippines' friendship with China
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Malacañang Thursday expressed confidence that Chinese ships would leave Julian Felipe Reef because of the friendship...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: Gov't in 'advanced talks' with 6 firms eyeing local vaccine manufacturing
DOST: Gov't in 'advanced talks' with 6 firms eyeing local vaccine manufacturing
4 hours ago
Guevara said two of these companies are “quick and aggressive” in planning for the production of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd seeks increased pay from Comelec for teacher-volunteers in elections
DepEd seeks increased pay from Comelec for teacher-volunteers in elections
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
The Department of Education on Thursday said it has sought additional pay for teachers who serve as poll watchers with the...
Headlines
fbfb
House leaders want probe into &lsquo;detrimental&rsquo; policies on use of potential COVID-19 drugs
House leaders want probe into ‘detrimental’ policies on use of potential COVID-19 drugs
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Two top House leaders are pushing for a congressional inquiry into the supposedly “detrimental” policies of the...
Headlines
fbfb
US donates P170M to support COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines
US donates P170M to support COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with