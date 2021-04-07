#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines logs record-high 382 new deaths
The new record pushed to 13,817 the nationwide number of fatalities related to the coronavirus pandemic.
STAR/Michael Varcas, file

Philippines logs record-high 382 new deaths

Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - April 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday reported 382 COVID-related deaths in a single day, a record high since the pandemic struck a year ago.

The new record pushed to 13,817 the nationwide number of fatalities related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, the DOH insisted that the cumulative case fatality rate for the country remains low at 1.7 percent.

“There has been no reported spike in the number of deaths anywhere in the country,” it said.

Health authorities attributed the record high number of fatalities to the inclusion of previously unreported deaths caused by a “technical issue” in the case collection systems.

“A technical issue with the case collection systems resulted in lower reporting of COVID death counts over the past week. The issue caused incomplete fatality numbers and data to be encoded and, as a result, there were 341 deaths prior to April 2021 that went unreported,” the DOH said in a statement.

According to the agency, the figure reported yesterday already included the unreported deaths in the previous count.

It gave assurance that, upon learning of the system malfunction, appropriate action to resolve the issue was taken.

The DOH pointed out that the average deaths per day for March is at 28, a figure comparable to the daily average in February and lower than the 32 daily average deaths in January.

Yesterday, the DOH logged an additional 9,373 COVID-19 cases, bringing to 812,760 the total number of confirmed cases nationwide. Of the total, 18.8 percent or 152,562 are active.

The number of those who recovered reached 646,381 or 79.5 percent of total cases with the inclusion of 313 additional recoveries.

Isolation in car

With hospitals in Metro Manila already full with COVID-19 patients, a man positive for the virus decided to isolate himself in his vehicle that he parked inside the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The man, in his 50s, was found by police officers on Saturday, March 27, already weak.

“His car’s engine was running, prompting policemen to take a look,” journalist Aris Ilagan told The STAR in a phone interview.?Ilagan declined to identify the patient – his long-time friend – out of respect for his family, but he revealed that there were food rations, medicines and water inside the car.

Those were what he had to support himself in his self-isolation, he added.

According to Ilagan, the man told him by phone on Friday that he was positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.?“He also asked for (cellphone) load because there was no place for him to buy it.”

When he was found, police officers immediately checked on the man’s condition and gave him initial medical care.

As the PNP General Hospital and quarantine facilities in Camp Crame were already full with police infected with COVID-19, they had no other option but to bring him to another medical facility.

An ambulance took him to a hospital outside Metro Manila where he eventually died on Sunday, March 28 at around 1:30 a.m.?Ilagan shared his friend’s story as a reminder to the public of the plight of the current health care system.

He said his friend probably wanted to isolate at Camp Crame but changed his mind after seeing that the quarantine facilities were full.

PNP isolation facilities are reserved for police frontliners infected with the virus. – Emmanuel Tupas

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
13 hours ago
"The Department wishes to clarify that the views expressed by Usec. Epimaco Densing III on ANC yesterday about the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases hit 152,562 after Philippines logs 9,737 new infections&nbsp;
Active COVID-19 cases hit 152,562 after Philippines logs 9,737 new infections 
8 hours ago
(Updated 4:54 p.m.) The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 9,737 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
12 hours ago
Former President Joseph Estrada has been placed on a ventilator as his pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsened, his son former...
Headlines
fbfb
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"A testing czar who rejects mass testing is no different from a doctor who abandons his patients: this is neglect of his sole...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators push &lsquo;united stand&rsquo;, multilateral approach on South China Sea dispute
Senators push ‘united stand’, multilateral approach on South China Sea dispute
4 hours ago
Three senators on Tuesday said the government must work with other countries in order to effectively stand up to Beijing's actions...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Robredo seeks volunteers for e-consultation program
Robredo seeks volunteers for e-consultation program
By Helen Flores | 48 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has called for volunteer health professionals for its free e-consultation program dubbed Bayanihan...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana tests positive; A&ntilde;o returning to work
Lorenzana tests positive; Año returning to work
By Emmanuel Tupas | 48 minutes ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 and said he would go into quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace mourns passing of Manila Bulletin&rsquo;s Icban
Palace mourns passing of Manila Bulletin’s Icban
By Christina Mendez | 48 minutes ago
Malacañang condoled with the family of the late former press secretary, Manila Bulletin editor-in-chief and publisher...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccination of 5 priority groups eyed in May
Vaccination of 5 priority groups eyed in May
By Alexis Romero | 48 minutes ago
Despite the tight supply of pandemic vaccines, the National Task Force against COVID-19 is optimistic that the inoculation...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator seeks faster SAP distribution
Senator seeks faster SAP distribution
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 48 minutes ago
Sen. Bong Go yesterday urged local government units to fast-track the distribution of aid under the social amelioration program...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with