#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

After a year of 'non-cooperation' arrests, Guevarra pitches community service for 'quarantine violators'

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — After a year of arrests for “non-cooperation” and disobedience raps, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he recommended to local government units to impose community service on “quarantine violations” instead of imprisonment.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — an area now called 'NCR Plus' — are again subjected to Enhanced Community Quarantine as the government grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases. With stricter protocols enforced come reports of arrests of quarantine violators.

READ: DILG to investigate overeager enforcers, remind them food deliveries are OK | In ECQ 'bubble', checkpoints for commuter safety harm hard-up drivers

In a briefing at the Palace, Guevarra said he informed the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases that local ordinances would serve as a better legal basis on enforcing health protocols as “these are very direct to the point.”

"For statutes like mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases, there is a provision on non-cooperation, but you know it does not exactly fit the bill, it is not very exact to the actual violation," he said in English and Filipino. "So we are relying more on ordinances issued by the local government units rather than a nationwide general statute like Republic Act 11332."

'Life is so difficult in ECQ'

The DOJ chief said he recommended stricter enforcement of local ordinances and asked local government units to consider imposing community service rather than imprisonment or fining arrested quarantine violators “because life is so difficult in ECQ.”

Guevarra, in a separate message to reporters, said Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said he would immediately request all metro mayors and councils to review their ordinances on the enforcement of health protocols.

He added that Abalos will ask the Metro Manila mayors to “seriously consider imposing community service as an alternative penalty for violation of such ordinances.”

SPECIAL REPORTS: Beyond arrest, raps: 'Quarantine violators' face trauma, COVID-19 risk too | Driven by hunger, urban poor go out for rumored relief drive but are haled into court instead

‘Non-cooperation’ arrests

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers President Edre Olalia welcomed Guevarra’s statement, noting that they have been raising this since a year ago.

“Yet, looking back, it is not only enraging but tragic that hundreds of our citizens who do not have the same entitlements as those in or close to the corridors of power had to endure this manifest injustice through a patently erroneous reading and misapplication of a vague law to justify [the] harsh implementation of quarantine protocols at best and cover up repressive measures at worst,” Olalia added.

When the community quarantine measures were first announced in March 2020, the government stressed that violators may face criminal and administrative raps.

Among the laws that DOJ chief Guevarra mentioned as basis for arrets were Disobedience to Authorities under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code and, “considering the gravity of the present situation,” for violating RA 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.”

Police data showed that from March 17 to Nov. 14, 2020, 538,577 people "accosted" for quarantine violations, such as disobedience and curfew violations. Of these, 185,471 were given a warning and 218,808 were fined. There have also been 134,298 quarantine violators haled to court.

Among those who will face trial are 21 urban poor residents of Quezon City who only went out on April 1, 2020 after hearing rumors that relief will be given to them.

They face five charges before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 38: “Non-cooperation” under RA 11332, Batas Pambansa 880 or the Public Assembly Act, disobedience under Art. 151 of the Revised Penal Code and two under the RA 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act—signed a week before they were arrested.

Sen. Aquuilino "Koko" Pimentel III, sued for an alleged breach of quarantine protocols, was cleared by the prosecution after they held that reporting requirement under RA 11332 is only for public health authorities.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE MENARDO GUEVARRA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
(Updated) Johnson & Johnson filed emergency use authorization last March 31, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"I know people from DILG and I'm sad that they have to be associated with this public official," Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte appoints Gesmundo as new chief justice
Duterte appoints Gesmundo as new chief justice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo as the country’s new chief justice, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG exec says gov't 'willing to take criticism' but 'successful' containing COVID-19
DILG exec says gov't 'willing to take criticism' but 'successful' containing COVID-19
6 hours ago
"We're accepting the criticism, and we're doing our best. Again, this is a problem with no solution on hand. The vaccine could...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI files murder rap vs doctor over killing of retired CA justice Pizarro
NBI files murder rap vs doctor over killing of retired CA justice Pizarro
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed a murder rap against a doctor in Pampanga over the brutal killing of retired...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef
'Blatant falsehoods': DFA hits Chinese embassy remarks over presence of ships in Juan Felipe Reef
2 hours ago
The DFA said China's claims on the presence of vessels in the Juan Felipe Reef are "blatant falsehoods" that promote its "expansive...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines may reach 1M before end-April &mdash; OCTA Research
COVID-19 cases in Philippines may reach 1M before end-April — OCTA Research
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a public briefing Monday, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said new cases may still climb to 11,000 to 12,000 a day “for...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers condemn continued Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef
Lawmakers condemn continued Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef
5 hours ago
"So hard-headed. The Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe reef should leave immediately. If they are fishing vessels as China...
Headlines
fbfb
SC: Judiciary employees now in 4th category of gov't priority list for COVID-19 vaccination
SC: Judiciary employees now in 4th category of gov't priority list for COVID-19 vaccination
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Employees and officials in the Judiciary are now at the fourth category on the government’s priority list for COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Voter registration still suspended in 'NCR Plus'
Voter registration still suspended in 'NCR Plus'
8 hours ago
Voter registration in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain suspended until April 11, the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with