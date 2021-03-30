#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOLE to hire displaced workers as contact tracers
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the government is providing emergency employment to these workers by hiring them under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.
STAR/Boy Santos, file

DOLE to hire displaced workers as contact tracers

Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — To help stop the spread of COVID-19 in communities, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is deploying displaced informal workers as contact tracers.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the government is providing emergency employment to these workers by hiring them under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

“We need contact tracers, that’s why we told the Department of (the Interior and) Local Government to tap the beneficiaries of the emergency employment program for the job,” Bello said in Filipino in a virtual briefing yesterday.

The number of informal workers to be hired as contact tracers, he added, would depend on the requirement of local government units (LGUs). He assured the public that the program has enough funds to employ the needed number of contact tracers.

Bello noted that the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Bulacan is expected to cause a displacement of workers, especially among the daily wage workers or those employed under the “no work, no pay” scheme.

He also said the ECQ can affect business operations which, in turn, would impact on employment.

Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay said the ECQ could also impact the overall permanent displacement figure, which already recorded an increase last week.

Prior to ECQ, the DOLE recorded over 71,000 permanent displacements due to retrenchments and closure of establishments.

Meanwhile, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the contact tracing apps of LGUs will finally be merged with the StaySafe.ph application as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

The merger is to begin after app developer Multisys Technology Corp. turns over the StaySafe.ph app to the government.

Local chief executives have been calling for a uniform contact tracing app to make virus containment measures effective.

The cities of Pasig, Mandaluyong, Antipolo and Valenzuela each have their own contact tracing apps but have recently merged their contact tracing systems. This means any quick response code from PasigPass, MandaTrack, Antipolo Bantay COVID-19 and ValTrace are interoperable in any of the four cities.

The merger also linked the contact tracing data bases of the cities, which means the LGUs can determine where an infected or close contact has been even outside their city, although this is still limited to areas covered in the integration.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases first used the StaySafe.ph app in November last year and has also required LGUs to use it.

The DILG earlier said contact tracing efforts have not been efficient despite the presence of over 200,000 contact tracers nationwide, a development it found as a concern considering the growing COVID-19 caseload.

The goal was for one contact tracer to at least gather 30 identified contacts, but the agency previously said what was turning up was only seven contacts per infected person. – Neil Jayson Servallos

CONTACT TRACER DOLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reports record increase of 10,016 COVID-19 cases
Philippines reports record increase of 10,016 COVID-19 cases
9 hours ago
The Philippines on Monday saw 10,016 new coronavirus cases, a new record-high that pushed its total count to 731,894.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
Palace slams criticism of Duterte's birthday party photographs
13 hours ago
"Acting poor for your birthday photo ops when you're not really poor is just mocking those who truly have nothing to put on...
Headlines
fbfb
How the house-to-house search for people with COVID-19 symptoms will be done
How the house-to-house search for people with COVID-19 symptoms will be done
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
“We’ll go house to house to look for symptomatic people,” Roque said in Filipino.
Headlines
fbfb
First shipment of purchased vaccines arrives in Philippines
First shipment of purchased vaccines arrives in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
One million doses of Sinovac reached Manila on Monday, the government's first ever purchase of any COVID-19 vaccines.
Headlines
fbfb
Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna
Three weeks after bloody Calabarzon raids, labor leader shot dead in Laguna
15 hours ago
Three weeks since the bloody Calabarzon raids that left nine activists dead, labor leader Dandy Miguel was shot dead in Laguna...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Do you have these conditions? You get vaccine priority
Do you have these conditions? You get vaccine priority
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Do you have chronic respiratory disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, malignancy, diabetes,...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil price rollback today
Oil price rollback today
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Oil prices have been slashed by over P1 per liter today as Filipinos are locked down inside their homes due to strict quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
No P100 wage hike for workers nationwide
No P100 wage hike for workers nationwide
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Workers in the National Capital Region and other areas in the country are not getting any increase in their daily take home...
Headlines
fbfb
Probe delayed pay of DepEd TV workers, DOLE urged
Probe delayed pay of DepEd TV workers, DOLE urged
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Department of Labor and Employment should investigate allegations of delayed compensation and other complaints of media...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE to hire displaced workers as contact tracers
DOLE to hire displaced workers as contact tracers
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
To help stop the spread of COVID-19 in communities, the Department of Labor and Employment is deploying displaced informal...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with