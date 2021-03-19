Metro Manila ICU beds 64% occupied â€“ DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Due to rising COVID-19 infections, Metro Manila has already used up 64 percent of ICU beds and 54 percent of isolation beds, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary and treatment czar Leopoldo Vega said yesterday.

He said an increase in hospital capacity is urgently needed to address the “alarming” situation.

“The numbers, they fall under moderate risk. It’s alarming. We can be very comfortable if it were low risk, below 30 percent (utilization rate). But this is already 60 percent so it’s alarming but we need to do something,” Vega said.

About 47 percent of new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Metro Manila, as the Health department is monitoring “high-risk’” hospitals where healthcare capacity has reached 80 to 83 percent.

Malacañang agreed that the high utilization rate of ICU beds in Metro Manila is “a bit of a reason to be alarmed” but maintained that the government has improved the country’s healthcare capacity.

“For me, given that the people I think are now mobilizing themselves and concentrating on lowering the numbers, let us see what will be the result of the concerted effort of the nation to halt the rise in cases of COVID-19,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Asked about the likelihood of Metro Manila being placed on a lockdown again, Roque noted that the decision on whether to tighten quarantine restrictions is dependent on healthcare utilization rate.

Healthcare workers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) admitted they are struggling to cope with surging COVID-19 cases, warning they might be overwhelmed, unless the government imposes drastic measures.

“We can still manage for now but we cannot hold on for so long,” a police doctor said in an interview.

The 55-bed PNP isolation facility at Camp Crame is already full with patients, who include PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas who tested positive last Thursday.

The PNP documented 121 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, 33 from NCR including 11 assigned at Camp Crame in Quezon City. There are at least 1,105 active COVID-19 cases in the PNP, 411 in Metro Manila.

The PNP imposed stringent health measures to curb rising cases, including tightening visitor restrictions and placing civilian employees on a work-from-home status. – Emmanuel Tupas