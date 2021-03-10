#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Bloody police raids normalize death and killings, Catholic schools warn
Screenshot shows Region IV-A Calabarzon, comprised by the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.
Google Maps

Bloody police raids normalize death and killings, Catholic schools warn

(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 9:24pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:47 p.m.) — An organization of Catholic schools on Wednesday joined the chorus of those condemning bloody police operations in Calabarzon that left nine activists dead, as it urged Filipinos to reject the "normalization of killings" in society.

In a statement, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines said it was puzzling how raids resulted in casualties when police are supposed to follow maximum tolerance and restraint from using force.

The Philippine National Police claimed that armed encounters took place during the March 7 raids, but rights watchdogs have long disputed the "nanlaban" narrative used in police operations.

"We must not tolerate impunity," CEAP said. "We must reject this growing culture of death and normalization of killings in our society. We cannot allow our children to grow up thinking that life is not sacred."

A 10-year-old child was orphaned in the raids in Nasugbu, Batangas, when parents Ariel and Chai Evangelista, who worked for fishers' issues advocacy group Umalpas Ka, were killed.

CEAP said incidents such as the "Bloody Sunday" raids are the consequence of pronouncements by those in government that have encouraged rogue elements "to violate fundamental human rights in the name of cracking down on the communist insurgency."

The Calabarzon police operations took place just days after President Rodrigo Duterte told cops and soldiers to shoot right away suspected armed rebels in encounters, saying anew to "ignore human rights."

"A massacre such as this has no space in our society," CEAP said, as it renewed its call on government to address the roots that lead people to joining the insurgency, such as poverty and the denial of basic human needs.

Remains yet to be released

On Wednesday night, alternative news network AlterMidya reported that the remains of four people killed in the operation in Rizal, a province in Calabarzon, were being held by the police, on the same day that an independent autopsy on the bodies was supposed to be done.

They were identified as: Melvin Dasigao, Makmak Bacasno, and Randy and Puro Delacruz.

Photos posted on AlterMidya's Twitter account showed police and military officers at the Antipolo Memorial Homes, where they were said to have threatened to arrest the paralegal team present as well as the families of the victims.

"Around 15 to 20 officers are in the premisees," AlterMidya said.

In August 2020, police also refused to release the remains of slain peasant activist Randall Echanis and even took the body away from a funeral parlor that his family had brought the remains to. His remains were later brought to the Philippine General Hospital for autopsy.

RELATED: Guevarra: Police should explain transfer of Echanis' body without widow's consent

The Palace as well as the police have rejected claims of a "massacre", with presidential spokesperson challenging Vice President Leni Robredo to show proof that what happened was a massacre. Failure to do so, the Palace warned Robredo after she criticized the killings, could mean criminal charges.

"The promotion of a culture of death must be vehemently condemned, for this is not the way of the gospel," CEAP said Monday.

The PNP has maintained that the operations were legitimate, and that cops had only acted out of self-defense. 

The government's anti-communist task force earlier this year accused CEAP of having links to communist rebels, an allegation that the group of private schools flatly rejected.

"It has been said before, and we affirm it once more: we do not support the [Communist Party of the Philippines] and [New People's Army]," the association said in response to government allegations.

CALABARZON CATHOLIC EDUCATION ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
Anti-drug cops gun down Calbayog mayor, police escorts
By Miriam Desacada | 21 hours ago
The mayor of Calbayog City, Samar and five other persons, including a municipal police chief, were killed in what authorities...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 22 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 603,308 with 2,886 new cases
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 603,308 with 2,886 new cases
5 hours ago
Of the total, 44,470 or 7.4% were active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
'Deploying more police to enforce health protocols an ineffective, anti-poor strategy'
'Deploying more police to enforce health protocols an ineffective, anti-poor strategy'
9 hours ago
(Updated 5:53 p.m.) Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called out the government for bringing back what she called a failed...
Headlines
fbfb
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists &mdash; rights group
UN rapid response team should probe into killings of activists — rights group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should send a rapid response unit to probe the recent spate of activist killings,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: No COVID-19 'variant of concern' from Brazil detected in Philippines yet
DOH: No COVID-19 'variant of concern' from Brazil detected in Philippines yet
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
“We would like to clarify that we have not detected the Brazilian variant of concern (P.1 lineage) in the 3,420 samples...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate seeks red-tagging general's relief as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
Senate seeks red-tagging general's relief as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The Senate is calling for the dismissal of one of the anti-communist task force's spokespersons who is also an active member...
Headlines
fbfb
Akbayan: PNP needs 'institutional changes' after bloody shootings
Akbayan: PNP needs 'institutional changes' after bloody shootings
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"There is a clear pattern of impunity rooted in the culture of violence and corruption deeply ingrained in the PNP institution,...
Headlines
fbfb
The three in the running to be Philippines' next top judge
The three in the running to be Philippines' next top judge
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Here is a quick look at the three justices aspiring to head the judiciary.
Headlines
fbfb
Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA
Rains seen over Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA
4 hours ago
PAGASA on Wednesday said a new low pressure area seen within the country's jurisdiction will bring rains over Visayas and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with