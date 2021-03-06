Constitution Framer Joaquin Bernas dies

MANILA, Philippines — Fr. Joaquin Bernas, SJ — one of the framers of the 1987 Constitution — passed away early Saturday.

The Jesuit priest, a lawyer and a noted constitutionalist, was 88 years old.

Bernas' passing was confirmed by Ateneo Law School Dean Jose Maria Hofileña in a memo to the school community.

"We take solace in the knowledge that his was an earthly life filled with meaning and purpose. An earthly life dedicated to service, standards of excellence, to the greater glory of God," Holifeña said.

"He has contributed immeasurably to keeping the Ateneo Law School true to its identity and calling. The Ateneo Law School's debt of gratitude to Fr. Bernas can never truly be fully repaid."

Bernas served as president of the Ateneo de Manila University from 1984 to 1993. He also served as the Dean of the Ateneo Law School twice before retiring in 2004.

Upon his retirement, Bernas was conferred with the position of Dean Emeritus of the Ateneo Law School.

