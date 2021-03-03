#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Senator urges Facebook, Twitter to crack down on exploitation activities
This file photo taken on October 21, 2020, shows the logo of the multinational American Internet technology and services company, Google (center), the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook (Top R), Snapchat (Bottom R), Twitter (top L) and Instagram (bottom L) on a computer screen in Lille.
Denis Charlet / AFP

Senator urges Facebook, Twitter to crack down on exploitation activities

(Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:53 a.m.) — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called on Facebook and Twitter to take action against the criminal activities perpetrated on their platforms, citing in specific the online exploitation of women and children.

"It's not just fake news that easily spreads on social media but also the abuse of our youth and women," Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, said in Filipino.

"Social media platforms that still are not able to address this growing problem should be made accountable."

The panel chaired by Hontiveros on Tuesday held a hearing on proposed measures against the abuse and exploitation of women and children online. Senate Bill 2068 or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Law, among the measures tackled, imposes duties on social media platforms.

But Facebook snubbed the committee's invitation to the inquiry, earning the ire of three senators.

"These abuses are happening in plain sight for lack of a better term in these social media accounts. They're making money out of these activities and they could have at least sent a representative during our hearing," Sen. Francis Pangilinan said partially in Filipino.

Sen. Pia Cayetano echoed Pangilinan, saying she found it "extremely disturbing" that Facebook skipped the hearing.

At the urging of Pangilinan and Cayetano, Hontiveros said she would consider holding Facebook in contempt.

Facebook to attend next hearing

In a separate statement released later Wednesday, Hontiveros announced that Facebook would be attending the next installment of the hearing, which will center on the role of social media platforms in online abuse and exploitation in the Philippines.

"We have heard their explanation that their policy team did not receive the invitation that was sent, and we will call a next hearing to provide a platform for Facebook and other social media outfits to explain their side and open themselves to questions from legislators," she said.

However, the senator did not disclose whether her office sent out similar invitations to Twitter and other social media giants.

During Tuesday's hearing, a representative from the International Justice Mission noted that reports of online sexual exploitation surged amid the pandemic.

Lawyer Lawrence Aritao, national director of prosecutions for IJM, said that in 2020, they received over 1.2 million reports of online sexual exploitation — almost triple of the around 400,000 reports registered in 2019.

The National Bureau of Investigation also confirmed to senators that Facebook and Twitter are regularly utilized by syndicates for human trafficking activities.

"[W]e have observed that... there are a lot of child exploitation materials and also prostitution being promoted, not only in Facebook but also on Twitter and other social media platforms," said lawyer Janet Francisco, chief of the NBI's anti-human trafficking division.

Francisco added that even telcos are uncooperative with the NBI when it comes to cases of child abuse and exploitation.

She further told senators that Facebook reports illegal activities on its platform to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a non-profit established by US Congress in 1984, and urged senators to consider crafting a law that would mandate the social media giant to make similar reports to the Philippine government.

"Social networks should start taking this issue seriously. The lives and futures of our women and children are on the line," Hontiveros said partially in Filipino.

"We always welcome innovation, but not if it comes at the expense of the Filipino people." 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

FACEBOOK ONLINE CHILD SEX ABUSE ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION RISA HONTIVEROS SENATE SOCIAL MEDIA TWITTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
No vaccination, no work policy opposed
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Organized labor groups yesterday opposed the reported efforts of some companies to adopt a “no vaccination, no work”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities&rsquo;
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities’
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Members of the leftist Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives must openly condemn atrocities committed by communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 14 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR recognizes role of women in addressing pandemic, defending human rights
CHR recognizes role of women in addressing pandemic, defending human rights
12 minutes ago
"Women and girls have shown courage and leadership in responding to the [health] crisis in various fields," said Commissioner...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Elderly inmates part of priority COVID-19 vaccination list
Guevarra: Elderly inmates part of priority COVID-19 vaccination list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 28 minutes ago
Elderly prisoners are part of the vaccination priority list for the coronavirus, but other inmates sharing the cramped spaces...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement released on World Wildlife Day Wednesday, the Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition asked Duterte to urgently...
Headlines
fbfb
Bello inclined to exempt UK from cap on deployment of healthcare workers
Bello inclined to exempt UK from cap on deployment of healthcare workers
2 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that he is inclined to exempt the United Kingdom from the cap being imposed by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
4 hours ago
In a virtual meeting with his ASEAN counterparts on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with