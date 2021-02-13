Comelec sets filing of candidacies from October 1-8

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has set dates for the filing of candidacies and various election-related activities.

In Resolution No. 10695, the Comelec set the filing of candidacies and certificates of nomination and acceptance from October 1 to 8, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The filing of lists of nominees, certificates of nomination, certificates of acceptance of nomination and affidavits of existing party-list groups, coalitions and organizations was also set during the same days.

Meanwhile, the Comelec is not extending voting beyond one day as it scheduled the casting of votes on May 9, 2022.

Overseas voters may cast their ballots from April 10 to May 9, 2022, while local absentee voters are scheduled to head to the polls from April 27 to 29, 2022.

The Comelec scheduled the campaign period for candidates for president, vice president, senator and party-lists from February 8 to May 7, 2022, while the campaign period for candidates for congressmen and elective local officials is from March 25 to May 7, 2022.

See the full calendar of activities here. — Xave Gregorio