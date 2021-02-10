#VACCINEWATCHPH
Inclusion of retail frontliners in vaccine priority list pushed
A vaccination program is necessary to protect citizens, especially those who may have exposure to the virus, according to the group.
STAR/Boy Santos, file

Inclusion of retail frontliners in vaccine priority list pushed

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - February 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s group of retailers is asking the government to include retail frontline workers in the priority sectors for COVID-19 vaccination to restore consumer confidence and allow businesses to sustain their operations.

In a letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III who chairs the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), dated Feb. 4 and signed by Philippine Retailers Association president Rosemarie Ong and chairman Paul Santos, the PRA requested the IATF to extend the priority COVID vaccination to retail frontliners, including those in public markets, as they are exposed to the general public every day.

A vaccination program is necessary to protect citizens, especially those who may have exposure to the virus, according to the group.

“As the association that represents the retail industry, we hope that this request be granted not only to protect retail frontliners, but also to help gain back consumer confidence and further maintain business operations and keep and give more jobs to retail frontliners,” it said.

Noting the Philippines has a consumption-driven economy, the PRA said the support for the retail industry would be necessary for the country’s recovery.

“We are all affected by this unfortunate circumstance and we stand with you united in addressing matters to stop the spreading of the virus and to curb the negative effects brought about by the pandemic on our health and economy. As you know, many businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, are now announcing closures and the unemployment rate is increasing,” it added.

The PRA emphasized that the local retail industry is among those still struggling with the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The survival of our businesses – and the future of retailers in the country – is at stake. Please help us retailers survive, so we may continue to prosper with the nation after all these challenges,” it said.

The PRA is composed of over 400 member-companies, including retailers, mall and shopping center operators, traders or suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.

Earlier this month, the government announced the priority sectors for the COVID-19 vaccination program: A1 or frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors and barangay health workers; A2 or senior citizens aged 60 and above; and A3 or persons with comorbidities not included in the preceding categories.

Those in A4 are uniformed personnel and working in sectors identified by the IATF as essential during the enhanced community quarantine; while A5 covers indigent population not included in the preceding categories.

B1 covers teachers and social workers; B2 refers to other government workers; and B3 are other essential workers.

B4 refers to socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people; B5 covers overseas Filipino workers; while those in B6 are the remaining work force.

