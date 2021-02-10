Duterte to Reds: Don’t disrupt delivery of vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has urged communist rebels to “observe the rules of humanity” by not obstructing the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines when the government starts its vaccination program this month.

Duterte said communists previously intercepted the delivery of aid under the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino cash transfer program, an act that he described as “abhorrent.”

“But you can redeem it by just seeing to it that there is a fair atmosphere or environment...in the places where you and the government are present,” the President said in a pre-recorded public address last Monday.

“I am appealing to the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), the umbrella group... Allow the vaccines to be transported freely and safely... Kindly observe the rules of humanity,” he added.

The Chief Executive reminded the communists that the vaccines were bought using public funds and therefore belong to the Filipino people.

“The Communist Party of the Philippines must guarantee that the vaccines, in the course of their being transported to areas where (there) are no city health officers or medical persons… They should not touch the medicines,” Duterte said.

The government is expecting delivery of the first batch of COVID-19 jabs in the middle of this month.

Duterte also ordered the Bureau of Customs to ensure the unhampered arrival of the vaccines, noting that the shots have to be placed in storage facilities as soon as possible to prevent spoilage.

“Do not delay and do not hinder or obstruct the smooth flow that you are seeing right now, from the time of the arrival to the time of clearance... Your job in customs is to look (at the shipments). You have no business opening them. You are not allowed to do that. I am not allowing anybody there in the airport to open,” he said.

The President said the police should provide escorts to ensure that the vaccines would be transported to local governments in the fastest way possible.

He also suggested the use of public school buildings as vaccination sites, saying military and police installations may not be enough to accommodate all vaccinees.

“If there is no large coliseum or gym, then we will utilize the schools... I do not see any objectionable thing there,” he said.

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government’s pandemic task force has coordinated with various agencies to ensure the smooth arrival and delivery of vaccines. Galvez added that Customs processing of the vaccines would not take more than 30 minutes.

‘Humanitarian corridor’

In response, the CPP vowed that its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), would not mount attacks against the transport of COVID-19 vaccines.

CPP information officer Marco Valbuena said they would ensure that transportation of COVID-19 vaccines “will be provided a humanitarian corridor for safe and unimpeded passage in guerrilla bases and zones.”

“It is a matter of principle for the NPA to respect all humanitarian undertakings that benefit the masses,” Valbuena added.

The CPP officer, however, dissuaded the government from transporting the vaccines on military vehicles, especially those which are not properly marked and carrying armed soldiers.

“Over the past year, the (Armed Forces of the Philippines) has been carrying out combat and psywar operations behind the veil of implementing COVID-19 restrictions,” Valbuena said.

“Using the AFP to transport vaccines will not encourage people to be vaccinated, especially in many areas in the countryside, where people are traumatized by military garrisoning of their communities and helicopter gunships firing missiles,” he added.

The CPP further claimed that even now, peasant masses are worried that the AFP might use the vaccination drive for counterinsurgency and demand “surrender before vaccine.”

Instead, the CPP suggested that the transportation, distribution and inoculation drive of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in interior areas, “be handled by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Philippine Red Cross and other civilian humanitarian agencies whose personnel are properly trained and who have the facilities to undertake such missions.”

“Non-Red Cross vehicles that will be used as COVID-19 vaccine transporters must be clearly and properly marked with a red cross over white background,” the CPP said. – Artemio Dumlao, Edith Regalado