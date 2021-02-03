RT-PCR test result still required for entry to Boracay, Bohol allows saliva test
MANILA, Philippines–The Department of Tourism on Tuesday reminded local tourists that a negative RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test result is required before entering the island of Boracay.
The department said this is a requirement for most areas but added that the LGU can still implement a different type of test which they think can maintain safety of their jurisdictions.
“While it is also within the purview of the local government units to determine the type of test deemed best to keep their communities and borders safe, the DOT defers to the guidance of the Department of Health which is the lead agency of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to institute overarching policies and procedures to curb the spread of the disease,” the DOT said.
The DOT issued this statement amid the confusion on use of saliva test in entry to Boracay.
In its frequently asked questions, Malay Municipal Tourism Office said the provincial office of Aklan who runs the validating office is the sole authority that can answer if saliva testing of Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is now allowed on the island.
The tourism office said tourists can email them at touristboracay@gmail.com to get an answer or a paper of acceptance.
Meanwhile, Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap on Tuesday issued Executive Order 9 “allowing saliva RT-PCR test for those availing of the tourist bubble and as a requirement for authorized persons outside of residence.”
This was also announced publicly by the DOT and Bohol Tourism Office on Wednesday.
"As of February 2, 2021, the Provincial Government of Bohol has allowed SALIVA RT-PCR TEST for those who wish to avail of the tourist bubble!" the DOT said in a Facebook post.
Saliva testing and RT-PCR
The PRC began COVID-19 saliva testing at its molecular laboratories in Metro Manila last January 25 after getting the nod from a government laboratory experts’ panel and the Department of Health.
PRC chairman Sen. Richard Gordon this week, however, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told them that they can do saliva tests but for private use only.
Saliva test is reportedly more affordable at P2,000 while a swab test costs around P3,500.
The DOT, however, made the RT-PCR test affordable to tourists with its partnership with the DOT with the University of the Philippines—Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) and the Philippine Children’s Medical Hospital (PCMC).
“Through the Tourism Promotions Board, DOT’s attached agency, domestic tourists can avail of the fifty percent subsidized test, at Php900 and Php750, from the UP-PGH and PCMC, respectively,” the agency said.
On Wednesday, the DOT also called on the public to stop falsifying COVID-19 tests anew after three Boracay tourists who faked their RT-PCR test were revealed to test positive for COVID-19.
"In light of the recent case of six tourists entering Boracay with fake RT-PCR test results, three of whom were revealed to be positive for COVID-19, the Department of Tourism appeals to travelers to stop forging and faking travel documents, else face fines and proper criminal charges from the local government units, which may include the penalty of imprisonment," it said in a statement.
Spain announces Tuesday that it would restrict arrivals from Brazil and South Africa by air to try to reduce the spread of new coronavirus variants.
Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the microstate of Andorra will be allowed in from Brazil and South Africa under rules which come in force on Wednesday and last two weeks, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference. — AFP
Travelers to Canada will have to quarantine in hotels at their own expense and airlines are suspending flights to southern destinations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces, further tightening restrictions to slow COVID-19's spread.
New arrivals will have to pay to quarantine in hotels for up to three days under strict supervision, he told a news conference.
Ottawa is also stepping up Covid-19 testing while Canadian airlines have agreed to cancel flights to destinations such as Mexico and the Caribbean until the end of April. — AFP
Baguio City is investigating a party held at The Manor where health protocol like wearing masks and practicing physical distancing were not obeserved.
Speaking to TeleRadyo, Mayor Benjamin Magalong says the establishment has been told to explain the incident.
The city's legal office is also looking into the party organized by events host Tim Yap, he says.
Magalong confirms that he was at the event and that safety measures were generally followed.
He says, though, that there were violations, which he attributed to people being excited and being carried away by the mood of the party.
He says he has been in touch with Yap, whose group bought art at an exhibit for Baguio City artists prior to the event.
Fines for not wearing masks in Baguio City range from P1,000 to P3,000, Magalong says.
Foreign passengers coming from or who have been within Czech Republic in 14 days will also be banned from entering the Philippines.
The travel restriction will take effect from January 28 to 31.
However, foreign passengers and Filipino citizens coming from Czech Republic before January 28 will be allowed to enter the country.
Denmark is suspending flights from the UAE for five days over suspicions that virus tests and checks are not rigorous enough, the Nordic nation's transport minister says.
All air passengers arriving in Denmark need to show a negative virus test from the previous 24 hours, but Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said Danish authorities want to be sure there were no botched screenings or tests that had been bought in Dubai.
"All commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates are cancelled for five days," he says in a statement, adding that it would give officials time "to ensure that the required negative test is a true screening that has been carried out correctly". — AFP
