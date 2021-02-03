RT-PCR test result still required for entry to Boracay, Bohol allows saliva test

MANILA, Philippines–The Department of Tourism on Tuesday reminded local tourists that a negative RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test result is required before entering the island of Boracay.

The department said this is a requirement for most areas but added that the LGU can still implement a different type of test which they think can maintain safety of their jurisdictions.

“While it is also within the purview of the local government units to determine the type of test deemed best to keep their communities and borders safe, the DOT defers to the guidance of the Department of Health which is the lead agency of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to institute overarching policies and procedures to curb the spread of the disease,” the DOT said.

The DOT issued this statement amid the confusion on use of saliva test in entry to Boracay.

In its frequently asked questions, Malay Municipal Tourism Office said the provincial office of Aklan who runs the validating office is the sole authority that can answer if saliva testing of Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is now allowed on the island.

The tourism office said tourists can email them at touristboracay@gmail.com to get an answer or a paper of acceptance.

Meanwhile, Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap on Tuesday issued Executive Order 9 “allowing saliva RT-PCR test for those availing of the tourist bubble and as a requirement for authorized persons outside of residence.”

This was also announced publicly by the DOT and Bohol Tourism Office on Wednesday.

"As of February 2, 2021, the Provincial Government of Bohol has allowed SALIVA RT-PCR TEST for those who wish to avail of the tourist bubble!" the DOT said in a Facebook post.

Saliva testing and RT-PCR

The PRC began COVID-19 saliva testing at its molecular laboratories in Metro Manila last January 25 after getting the nod from a government laboratory experts’ panel and the Department of Health.

PRC chairman Sen. Richard Gordon this week, however, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told them that they can do saliva tests but for private use only.

Saliva test is reportedly more affordable at P2,000 while a swab test costs around P3,500.

The DOT, however, made the RT-PCR test affordable to tourists with its partnership with the DOT with the University of the Philippines—Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) and the Philippine Children’s Medical Hospital (PCMC).

“Through the Tourism Promotions Board, DOT’s attached agency, domestic tourists can avail of the fifty percent subsidized test, at Php900 and Php750, from the UP-PGH and PCMC, respectively,” the agency said.

On Wednesday, the DOT also called on the public to stop falsifying COVID-19 tests anew after three Boracay tourists who faked their RT-PCR test were revealed to test positive for COVID-19.

"In light of the recent case of six tourists entering Boracay with fake RT-PCR test results, three of whom were revealed to be positive for COVID-19, the Department of Tourism appeals to travelers to stop forging and faking travel documents, else face fines and proper criminal charges from the local government units, which may include the penalty of imprisonment," it said in a statement.