#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Big challenge': Gov't pandemic task force, Comelec to discuss risks of face-to-face campaign
This undated file photo shows election campaign materials.
The STAR/Boy Santos

'Big challenge': Gov't pandemic task force, Comelec to discuss risks of face-to-face campaign

(Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Traditional face-to-face election campaigns during a pandemic pose a great challenge and risk, an official heading the government’s pandemic response said Wednesday.

Carlito Galvez, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer, stressed the risks of allowing candidates to conduct face-to-face activities in the May 2022 polls.

“We see that allowing face-to-face, crowd gatherings will be a big challenge and risk,” Galvez said in a briefing.

“We see that with campaigning, it will enhance close contact with different people,” he added.

Galvez, a former military general who is also leading the government’s vaccine procurement efforts, said he would discuss the matter with the Commission on Elections.

In an interview with ANC, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez floated the possibility of prohibiting face-to-face campaigning as the coronavirus pandemic continues to persist. He said online campaigning may instead be promoted to ensure the safety of voters.

Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) banning face-to-face campaigns would only benefit “rich and famous” candidates. Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers), meanwhile, called it anti-poor.

With over 530,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 11,000 deaths, the Philippines is battling the second worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia. —  Gaea Katreena Cabico

2022 POLLS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After flurry of PNP pronouncements, NBI 'taking time' on Dacera case
After flurry of PNP pronouncements, NBI 'taking time' on Dacera case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is still running other tests on the body of Christine Dacera and has yet to submit full...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Economy in bad shape, sinking deeper and deeper
Duterte: Economy in bad shape, sinking deeper and deeper
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The Philippine economy is in “bad shape” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government is doing its best...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross eyes 2.2 million COVID-19 jabs from AstraZeneca, Moderna
Red Cross eyes 2.2 million COVID-19 jabs from AstraZeneca, Moderna
9 hours ago
"I've ordered, if allowed, from big companies such as AstraZeneca two million [doses], Moderna 200,000 [doses]," Sen. Richard...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin to Roque: Lay off foreign affairs
Locsin to Roque: Lay off foreign affairs
By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
While he may speak for the President on various issues, Harry Roque should “lay off foreign affairs” in which...
Headlines
fbfb
Implementation of child car seat law postponed
Implementation of child car seat law postponed
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has deferred implementation of Republic Act 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Secure borders 'like bloodhounds' vs entry of fake COVID-19 jabs, authorities told
Secure borders 'like bloodhounds' vs entry of fake COVID-19 jabs, authorities told
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Stricter measures to foil attempts of smuggling coronavirus vaccines into the country's borders were sought by a senator on...
Headlines
fbfb
After falsifying RT-PCR test, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
After falsifying RT-PCR test, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday confirmed that three tourists who entered Boracay island with counterfeit RT-PCR (Reverse...
Headlines
fbfb
Andanar admits lack of understanding on COVID-19 vaccines remains a 'widespread problem'
Andanar admits lack of understanding on COVID-19 vaccines remains a 'widespread problem'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The government's lead communication arm Wednesday admitted that lack of understanding of the importance of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
In year of pandemic, Philippines slips one spot in global democracy index
In year of pandemic, Philippines slips one spot in global democracy index
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The Philippines slid to 55th in the global democracy index in 2020, continuing a decline from its ranking in the previous...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to over 530,000 with 1,266 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to over 530,000 with 1,266 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The number of active cases stands at 31,455 or 5.9% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with