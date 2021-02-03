'Big challenge': Gov't pandemic task force, Comelec to discuss risks of face-to-face campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Traditional face-to-face election campaigns during a pandemic pose a great challenge and risk, an official heading the government’s pandemic response said Wednesday.

Carlito Galvez, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer, stressed the risks of allowing candidates to conduct face-to-face activities in the May 2022 polls.

“We see that allowing face-to-face, crowd gatherings will be a big challenge and risk,” Galvez said in a briefing.

“We see that with campaigning, it will enhance close contact with different people,” he added.

Galvez, a former military general who is also leading the government’s vaccine procurement efforts, said he would discuss the matter with the Commission on Elections.

In an interview with ANC, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez floated the possibility of prohibiting face-to-face campaigning as the coronavirus pandemic continues to persist. He said online campaigning may instead be promoted to ensure the safety of voters.

Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) banning face-to-face campaigns would only benefit “rich and famous” candidates. Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers), meanwhile, called it anti-poor.

With over 530,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 11,000 deaths, the Philippines is battling the second worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico