#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte to public on corruption allegations: Don't be so gullible
President Rodrigo Duterte is seen in this file photo.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez

Duterte to public on corruption allegations: Don't be so gullible

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the public not to be swayed easily by corruption allegations against the government as he maintained that the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines is compliant with the law.

Duterte said accusations about alleged corruption in government gain public attention but often end up being discredited.

"May I just ask the people to...I said, the next time, do not be so gullible...talk about corruption, left and right. I mean, it starts with a big bang and it ends with a whimper," the president said in a televised public address last Monday.

"They have not sent anyone in jail. Has anyone been jailed on the basis of their investigation? None. On the basis of their evidence gathered by them, most of them falter. So, if at all, the ones filed by the police are better. There's a semblance of success there," he added.

Duterte did not elaborate on the investigations that supposedly failed to send corrupt officials to jail. The president made the remark days after the Senate launched a probe on the administration's vaccination program.

Some senators have been critical of the government's decision to buy COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese drug maker Sinovac, citing reports that the China-made jabs are more expensive but less effective. Officials have denied the allegation, saying Sinovac shots were found to be effective in other countries and are not the most expensive among the brands they plan to buy.

Duterte urged government critics to "hold their horses" and to temper the urge "to gain publicity or to appear in public to be pristine."
 
"So, kindly refrain from just smelling here and there just to find a worthwhile topic which to the people is very important especially corruption...People are bombarded by issues about corruption... So nobody is proud of saying you are an island there, an independent one. You cannot be because we are all part of government," Duterte said.

The president defended Health Secretary Francisco Duque anew, saying critics are painting him "black" because they want to appear "white."

"Si Secretary Duque naman, eh palagi nilang inaaway pero tama naman. Pero ganoon siguro ‘yang public office (They always criticize Secretary Duque but he is doing the right thing. But that's the way public office is), Secretary. Do not be discouraged from the brickbats thrown against you," the president said.

Duterte also urged the public to believe in vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and to ignore the administration's critics.

"I said, you have a choice: Believe in them (critics) or believe in us. If you believe in them. go ahead, nobody will stop you. If you believe in us,  just keep faith with us," the president said.  

"At the end of the day, you will see that everything has been done in accordance with the rule of law," he added.

CORRUPTION PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin tells Roque to &lsquo;lay off&rsquo; commenting on foreign policy
Locsin tells Roque to ‘lay off’ commenting on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Hours after presidential spokesman Harry Roque touted his international law experience and told a senator to enroll in one...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Amid a rise in red-tagging, continued attacks on activists and progressive groups, and shrinking spaces for dissent, many...
Headlines
fbfb
Charter change clears House panel
Charter change clears House panel
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The House constitutional amendments committee approved in a 62-3-3 vote Speaker Lord Allan Velasco’s proposal to amend...
Headlines
fbfb
No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat &mdash;&nbsp;DOTr
No sanctions yet for motorists without child car seat — DOTr
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Both the DOTr and LTO are in agreement that a deferment of the full implementation/enforcement of this new rule is warranted,...
Headlines
fbfb
Two Aeta farmers, 'first casualties' of anti-terrorism law, seek to join legal fight in SC
Two Aeta farmers, 'first casualties' of anti-terrorism law, seek to join legal fight in SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Two Aetas charged with violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, who assert allegations against them are trumped up, are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anti-terror law could lead to more schools to be red-tagged, educators tell SC
Anti-terror law could lead to more schools to be red-tagged, educators tell SC
By Christian Deiparine | 39 minutes ago
"The terror law will only be a weapon to terror-tag schools, teachers and students, and sectoral and multisectoral organizations,...
Headlines
fbfb
Petitioners assert to SC: There is no saving anti-terrorism law for its vagueness
Petitioners assert to SC: There is no saving anti-terrorism law for its vagueness
By Kristine Joy Patag | 44 minutes ago
(Updated) Petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 asserted before the Supreme Court that the law’s definition...
Headlines
fbfb
Another cop dies of COVID-19 as PNP cases breach 10,200
Another cop dies of COVID-19 as PNP cases breach 10,200
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"In a volatile world, we need direct and decisive leaders of the police force who can act quickly without hesitation to the...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA says it repatriated 4,549 overseas Filipinos last week
DFA says it repatriated 4,549 overseas Filipinos last week
1 hour ago
DFA said the repatriates include "undocumented [overseas Filipinos] from Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Jordan, China, as well...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes bill banning discrimination on basis of race, ethnicity, religion
House passes bill banning discrimination on basis of race, ethnicity, religion
1 hour ago
The House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill that seeks to ban discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with