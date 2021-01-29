#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Warning out on gout drug vs COVID-19
Speaking at a press briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that while Colchicine is used around the world for various indications such as gout, there is not enough evidence on its efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients.
pna.gov.ph/File

Warning out on gout drug vs COVID-19

Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - January 29, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) warned the public yesterday against taking the anti-inflammatory drug Colchicine to treat the coronavirus disease 2019 as no “sufficient evidence” supports it as such.

Speaking at a press briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that while Colchicine is used around the world for various indications such as gout, there is not enough evidence on its efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients.

“We have to wait for sufficient evidence so we can be able to use that,” she said. “We must also secure clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this.”

Last Wednesday, it was reported that a team of researchers from the Montreal Heart Institute in Canada had found that Colchicine can reduce complications related to COVID-19.

Their study claimed that Colchicine – a tablet used for various diseases like gout – can reduce by 21 percent the risk of death and complications in patients with COVID-19.

However, Vergeire asked the public to await guidelines from the DOH if Colchicine can be used as an “off-label” drug for COVID-19 because there remains no application with the FDA for its clinical trial for the disease.

“This will be an ‘off-label’ drug if ever. This means that it can be used for another purpose... But we will still need a thorough study before we can release information if we can use it or not,” she said.

In the event Colchicine will be approved for use against COVID-19, there will be restrictions on its use.

“If ever it will be used, it cannot be bought over the counter or taken at home. It will require supervision of doctors and, maybe, it can be taken only in hospitals,” she said.

‘Anti-pneumonia vaccine helpful’

Meanwhile, a noted epidemiologist underscored the benefit of receiving an anti-pneumonia vaccine as protection against serious complications that may arise in the event that one gets infected with COVID-19.

Speaking at the press briefing room in Malacañang, Dr. Charles Yu, vice-chancellor of the De La Salle Medical and Health Services Institute, said the vaccination for pneumonia may help in reducing mortality and morbidity rates, particularly among the elderly and those with existing illnesses.

“The anti-pneumonia (vaccine), especially the invasive pneumococcal, the lifetime, that protects deadly pneumonia will help because most of the other COVID patients die, not because of the virus but due to the complicating bacterial pneumonia,” said Yu.

However, the former president of the Philippine College of Physicians and the Philippine College of Chest Physicians said there is no assurance to that effect since each patient experiences various symptoms once they catch COVID-19.

Yu noted that there are some who want to get inoculated with the anti-pneumonia vaccine so that it can help boost their immune system.

“That is partly true. But if you get vaccinated for pneumonia, it does not mean that you can avoid being infected by COVID-19,” he said at the briefing led by presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr.

Yu also made a pitch for COVID-19 vaccines to those hesitant to take the jab, saying: “That personal right to not to get a vaccine is trumped by the greater good because more are protected when many get inoculated.”

“So, if you are hesitant, just think that this is not for your sake, but for the sake of the people you love… so that we can start going back to living our lives in a normal situation… we can still see our lolos and lolas, our relatives and loved ones,” he added.

The government announced that the first batch of vaccines from Pfizer is arriving next month. – Christina Mendez

COVID-19 DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House panel&rsquo;s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
House panel’s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
The rejection of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise by a House committee is already final as no lawmaker appealed...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records 1,169 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 519,575
Philippines records 1,169 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 519,575
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Of the total cases, 33,427 or 6.4% were active.
Headlines
fbfb
'Underperformer': Philippines ranks 79th among 98 countries in COVID-19 suppression
'Underperformer': Philippines ranks 79th among 98 countries in COVID-19 suppression
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Philippines received a dismal score of 30.6 out of 100, trailing most of its Southeast Asian peers.
Headlines
fbfb
Illegal Chinese dredging vessel spotted in Bataan
Illegal Chinese dredging vessel spotted in Bataan
3 hours ago
The coast guard's BRP Panglao (FPB-2402) located the Chinese ship at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday while conducting its maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippine economy shrank 9.5 percent in 2020
Philippine economy shrank 9.5 percent in 2020
By Czeriza Valencia | 40 minutes ago
The economy contracted by a record 9.5 percent last year, buckling under the stress of a prolonged pandemic lockdown and a...
Headlines
fbfb
Bishops willing to be vaccinated in public
Bishops willing to be vaccinated in public
By Robertzon Ramirez | 40 minutes ago
Top officials of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines expressed willingness yesterday to publicly receive...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI going after smugglers of vaccines used by PSG
NBI going after smugglers of vaccines used by PSG
By Robertzon Ramirez | 40 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has joined the hunt for the people behind the entry of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana sacks AFP deputy intel chief over &lsquo;NPA list&rsquo;
Lorenzana sacks AFP deputy intel chief over ‘NPA list’
By Romina Cabrera | 40 minutes ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has sacked the Armed Forces of the Philippines head for intelligence following an erroneous...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;ABS-CBN franchise issue best left to next Congress&rsquo;
‘ABS-CBN franchise issue best left to next Congress’
By Edu Punay | 40 minutes ago
The franchise issue of broadcast giant ABS-CBN is best left to the next Congress, the chair of the House legislative franchises...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with